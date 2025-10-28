ESPN Insider Believes Lane Kiffin Will Leave Ole Miss For LSU Football or Florida Job
The LSU Tigers continue navigating change in Baton Rouge with the program parting ways with head coach Brian Kelly on Sunday night.
Across four seasons in the Bayou State, Kelly compiled a 34-14 record as the decision-maker of the Bayou Bengals with the program unable to reach the College Football Playoff.
Now, the head coaching search is on for the LSU Tigers with multiple potential candidates coming into the fold - none bigger than Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin.
Kiffin remains a top candidate for the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators gigs, according to multiple reports, with ESPN's Pete Thamel calling it the "Lane Kiffin Show" this week.
“Well, it’s going to be The Lane Kiffin Show from here on in until a decision is made,” said Thamel. “He’s a target at LSU. He’s a target at Florida. And, the competition between those two athletic departments for Lane Kiffin is going to be one of the things that hangs over the rest of this season.”
“A fascinating wrinkle to all this, of course, is that Ole Miss is headed to the playoff. They have a high percentage chance of going there, especially after beating Oklahoma on Saturday on the road like they did,” added Thamel.
“The regular season in college football ends in late November. The playoff starts on December 19th. It is going to be a high-wire act. It is possible, but, if you are a playoff coach and you are going to take a job? It is going to be a high-wire act to do that, especially if you win games in the playoff and it extends.
"How that unfolds will be a fascinating facet of this playoff, for coaches like Lane Kiffin, maybe Brent Key, maybe Jon Sumrall or Alex Golesh. The timing does not line up for an easy transition.”
Now, Thamel has doubled down on his thoughts believing that it would be hard to see Kiffin in Oxford next season.
The LSU Tigers job is officially open with all eyes on the next head coach of the program with the gig being labeled as "the No. 1 available job" in America.
More LSU News:
Instant Takeaways: LSU Football Suffers Devastating 49-25 Loss to Texas A&M Aggies
No. 1 Wide Receiver in America, Top LSU Football Target Visiting for Texas A&M Clash
Updated AP Top-25 Poll: LSU Football Falls, Oklahoma Sooners Cruise in Rankings
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.