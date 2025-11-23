ESPN Insider Predicts Lane Kiffin's Decision As LSU Tigers, Ole Miss, Florida Battle
The LSU Tigers have circled Lane Kiffin as the primary target in the program's search for a new head coach after parting ways with Brian Kelly in late October.
No. 6 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) has catapulted its status to a College Football Playoff contender in 2025, but Kiffin remains open to the idea of leaving Oxford as he entertains LSU and Florida.
The Tigers and Gators have emerged as serious threats to lure Kiffin out of the Magnolia State with a decision timeline now locked in after Kiffin met with Ole Miss officials.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future.
“Coach Kiffin and I have had many pointed and positive conversations regarding his future at Ole Miss, including meeting today with Chancellor Boyce,” Carter wrote in a statement. “While we discuss next steps, we know we cannot lose sight of what is most important – our sixth-ranked team that is poised to finish the regular season in historic fashion.
“Despite the outside noise, Coach Kiffin is focused on preparing our team for the Egg Bowl, and together, we want to ensure that our players and coaches can concentrate fully on next Friday’s game.
"This team is on the cusp of an unprecedented season, and it’s imperative they feel the support of the Ole Miss family in the week ahead. An announcement on Coach Kiffin’s future is expected the Saturday following the game.”
Could Kiffin be doing his usual "trolling" in this situation? Could the LSU and Florida offers be a "smoke screen" where the Rebels head coach could ultimately return to Oxford for the 2026 season?
ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes that could be the case.
The Prediction:
“My guess is, when he met with Chancellor Boyce and Keith Carter the other day, it was to tell them, ‘Listen, I’m not sure what I’m doing. You’re still in contention. Thanks for holding on. I will give you an update in a week,’” Finebaum said on The Matt Barrie Show.
“Because otherwise an announcement would have been made and the circus would have been over and anyone who’s ever been through anything on two or three levels that you have to the most important thing is your boss.
“You basically placate them by saying, ‘Hey, I hope you don’t mind. I’m dating two other girls right now. I will give you an answer about the senior prom Saturday after I go to Gainesville to visit my girlfriend there, and then go to Louisiana to visit my other girlfriend.’”
Barrie then asked Finebaum if Kiffin could be trolling the world with his build up to a decision.
"Yes, it’s always possible. And here’s what he does, I can already write a speech,” Finebaum said. “Next Saturday, he’ll get up there and say, I’ve just signed a new contract with Ole Miss and then just viciously attack the media … I mean, remember three years ago, he went after one reporter for about a year who said he already accepted a job with Auburn.
"I like Lane. Everybody knows that, but he’s got a main streak in him, so I think that’s possible, and all the angst … Assuming he wins the Egg Bowl, he’s in the playoffs, he may or may not go to (the SEC Championship) and LSU and Florida fans hate him and like he really cares. I don’t think that is the highest probability.
“But I think it also is a cautionary tale, Matt, for every pundit who said Friday, when that Keith Carter statement came out, he’s gone. Nobody knows that.”
