LSU Football and Ole Miss Rebels Pushing to Flip Elite Recruit Committed to SEC Rival

Crandall (Tex.) three-star wide receiver Jeremiah Douglas remains a hot commodity on the recruiting trail this offseason despite revealing a commitment to the Vanderbilt Commodores in December.

Douglas checks in as a Top-100 pass-catcher in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs galore entering the mix in his process following a strong junior campaign in the Lone Star State.

The 6-foot, 170-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Texas Longhorns, USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores, SMU Mustangs, and Arkansas Razorbacks, among several others, across his prep career with programs eyeing a flip.

According to Rivals, the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, SMU Mustangs, and Kansas State Wildcats are pushing to flip the Vanderbilt pledge as he navigates a critical offseason in his recruitment.

After a strong 2025 campaign, Douglas finished with 66 receptions while logging 1,032 total yards and 11 touchdowns over 11 appearances as a junior last fall.

Now, Southeastern Conference programs are vying for his commitment with the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, and Ole Miss Rebels - alongside SMU and Kansas State - pushing to flip the current Vanderbilt pledge.

LSU has upped the ante at the wide receiver position under Lane Kiffin in Baton Rouge with a primary focus on bringing versatile gamers to town where Douglas checks all the boxes.

Now, LSU is intensifying its pursuit for a fast-rising pass-catcher out of the Lone Star State this offseason despite a verbal pledge to an SEC foe in Vanderbilt.

Kiffin and Co. are in pursuit of multiple pass-catchers alongside Douglas with the program building out the board in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

According to CFB HQ On SI, " LSU is one of the other SEC programs currently interested in Douglas, sitting in the top 30 of the national recruiting rankings, but is yet to earn a wide receiver’s commitment.

"Wide receivers coach George McDonald has been in regular communication with the player and the school is 'making me feel like a top priority, and that has definitely caught my attention, and so does the love they show,' according to the prospect himself."

Now, all eyes are on the LSU Tigers' pursuit of Douglass amid a pivotal offseason in his recruitment.

