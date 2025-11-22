ESPN Insider Predicts SEC Rival to Win 'Lane Kiffin Sweepstakes' Over LSU Football
The LSU Tigers remain in headlines this week with the administration in Baton Rouge circling Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin as the program's top target this fall.
After parting ways with Brian Kelly on Oct. 26, LSU pressed the reset button on the athletics department with significant changes being made in the Bayou State.
Now, LSU has found the "alignment" it has been searching for with the program preparing to go all-in on Kiffin to be the next decision-maker, but the Tigers will have to fend off Ole Miss and Florida.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 29 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future.
“Coach Kiffin and I have had many pointed and positive conversations regarding his future at Ole Miss, including meeting today with Chancellor Boyce,” Carter wrote in a statement. “While we discuss next steps, we know we cannot lose sight of what is most important – our sixth-ranked team that is poised to finish the regular season in historic fashion.
“Despite the outside noise, Coach Kiffin is focused on preparing our team for the Egg Bowl, and together, we want to ensure that our players and coaches can concentrate fully on next Friday’s game.
"This team is on the cusp of an unprecedented season, and it’s imperative they feel the support of the Ole Miss family in the week ahead. An announcement on Coach Kiffin’s future is expected the Saturday following the game.”
Following the meeting it was revealed that LSU is finalizing a seven-year offer worth roughly $90 million with a pool of $25 million in "roster cash" in the deal, according to Yahoo Sports.
"While specific details of the contract remain fluid, sources told Yahoo Sports that school executives have discussed a seven-year, incentive-laden deal worth at least $90 million — figures that would make Kiffin, at the very least, tied for the highest-paid coach in the sport," Ross Dellenger wrote.
"The school is, as well, promising significant NIL-related roster investments exceeding $25 million — perhaps the most important determining factor for the coach."
But the Ole Miss Rebels remain in contention to retain their current shot-caller with ESPN analyst Andre Ware believing their could keep him in Oxford.
During Florida State at NC State on Friday night where Ware was on the call, he argued Kiffin could stay at Ole Miss and keep building the Rebels program.
“A lot of resources have been poured into the football program,” Ware said. “And he has built that to where … he’s a contender every single year. To leave that and go start over, I don’t know if he wants to do that.”
In what has become a three-team race between LSU, Ole Miss, and Florida, the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" remain in headlines with a decision set to come to light next Saturday, Nov. 29.
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.