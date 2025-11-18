ESPN Insider Reveals Latest on LSU Football's Pursuit of Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss' Take
The "Lane Kiffin Sweepstakes" remain the talk of the town this week with the saga taking a turn on Monday amid a push from the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators.
As Kiffin begins taking the proper actions necessary to make a decision between Ole Miss, Florida, and LSU, his family is playing an integral part.
Sources confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI that members of Kiffin's family visited Gainesville on Sunday with a trip to Baton Rouge less than 24 hours later. LouisianaSports.net first reported the buzz.
LSU officials arranged a private jet to make its way to Oxford to pick up the Kiffin camp where they came down to the Bayou State to tour Baton Rouge.
Now, with LSU and Florida turning up the heat, Kiffin's future in the Magnolia State remains in question with Ole Miss now setting a hard deadline of Nov. 28 to make a decision, according to The Athletic.
ESPN insider Pete Thamel revealed the latest on the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" and where the Ole Miss side sits on Tuesday.
Pete Thamel's Take:
“This is Ole Miss’ quandary: If they don’t get a yes and a signature from Lane Kiffin this week on a new deal, it is going to signal that he’s likely going to go elsewhere,”“Ole Miss isn’t going to get outbid financially, right? This isn’t the ’90s, where someone can come in and just crush them. They have shown their rate of spend at the highest levels of the SEC.
“Then, the conundrum becomes this: Ole Miss is a playoff lock. … Would Ole Miss let a departing Lane Kiffin coach in the playoff? And the answer is probably not, right? If this guy is going to go to one of your SEC rivals, and I don’t think anyone in a Power Five conference would let a coach who’s leaving a team stick around and coach in the playoff.”
“I’ve gotten the feeling that Ole Miss, at the end of this week, may start running out of a little bit of patience, being like, ‘Hey, what else can we do here? You know what I mean, what else? What else can we possibly do?'” Thamel said. “As with Lane Kiffin always, it’s not going to be boring.
“There’s going to be theater. There’s going to be drama. … This is the week where we should get some clues into what Lane’s intentions are.”
