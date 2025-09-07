ESPN Releases FPI Top-25 Rankings Following Week 2 With LSU Seeing Movement
The LSU Tigers are 2-0 for the first time since the 2019 season after taking down the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Saturday night in Death Valley.
After anticipation and buildup for the home opener at Tiger Stadium, Brian Kelly and Co. handled business and took down an in-state foe to stay in the win column.
For Kelly, he believes the program has another gear to reach after Week 2 with the Tigers earning an "ugly" win against Louisiana Tech.
"If I didn't think we had the players, I'd be in here giving you the coach Kelly spin. I'd give you everything that I could come up with about how great we are," Kelly said. "We've got better players on this roster, and we've got to coach them better, and they've got to execute, too.
"This is all in on everybody. This isn't just, 'Well, our coaches stink,' or 'Our players stink.' This is everybody collectively (not living) up to the standard that we have set here."
There's a "standard" in Baton Rouge when representing the purple and gold with Kelly detailing that the Bayou Bengals must show improvement ahead of SEC play.
"We didn't coach well enough and we didn't play well enough tonight, and that's not our standard," Kelly said after the win. "And so they're disappointed in that they didn't live up to that standard. They want to, they want to do it. They just didn't do it tonight."
LSU returns to action in Week 3 with the program set to host the Florida Gators to open Southeastern Conference play in Tiger Stadium.
On Sunday, the ESPN Football Power Index revealed a new Top-25 with the Tigers falling out of the Top-10 after a sluggish victory over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in Week 2.
The ESPN FPI Top-25 Rankings: Week 2 Edition
1. Oregon Ducks
2. Texas Longhorns
3. Ohio State Buckeyes
4. Alabama Crimson Tide
5. USC Trojans
6. Georgia Bulldogs
7. Penn State Nittany Lions
8. Ole Miss Rebels
9. Tennessee Volunteers
10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
There's a new No. 1 in the ESPN Football Power Index with the Oregon Ducks moving up to the top spot after a dominant Week 2 win.
For the LSU Tigers, the program slipped five spots down to the No. 15 slot on Sunday, according to the ESPN Football Power Index.
11. Auburn Tigers
12. Missouri Tigers
13. Utah Utes
14. Texas A&M Aggies
15. LSU Tigers
16. Indiana Hoosiers
17. BYU Cougars
18. Arkansas Razorbacks
19. TCU Horned Frogs
20. South Carolina Gamecocks
21. Miami Hurricanes
22. Oklahoma Sooners
23. Florida Gators
24. Illinois Fighting Illini
25. Texas Tech
Now, all attention turns towards the program's Week 3 matchup against Billy Napier and the Florida Gators to open SEC play.
