ESPN Releases FPI Top-25 Rankings Following Week 3 With LSU Football Seeing Movement
No. 3 LSU earned a 20-10 win over the Florida Gators on Saturday night to open SEC play behind another strong defensive performance in Death Valley.
The Tigers intercepted Florida quarterback DJ Lagway five times in the program's Southeastern Conference opener after dominating the Gators in the second half.
"We felt DJ Lagway was never settled in the pocket. We moved the pocket and there was great pressure. He could never settle and most of their interceptions were out of rhythm throws. Our gameplan was to get him out of rhythm," Brian Kelly said after the game.
"We brought a lot of pressures, specifically with five-man pressures, so we were in good coverage situations where we had zone defenders to have us in good positions. There weren't many situations where we had guys one-on-one in coverage. We always had someway who was ready to assist and lap down for suppor," Kelly added.
LSU handled business to advance to 3-0 for the first time since the 2019 season behind a masterclass defensive performance at Tiger Stadium.
"There are ways to lose that game if we are not smart, and we earned that win by managing the game. It is extremely difficult to win a game in the SEC. Holding someone to 10 points on the offensive side of the ball, and finding a way to win the game, I am extremely proud of our group," Kelly said.
Following the win on Saturday night, the ESPN Football Power Index revealed the updated rankings with the Tigers tumbling.
Where did Kelly and Co. land in the latest ESPN FPI following a 3-0 start to the season?
The ESPN Football Power Index: Week 4 Edition
1. Oregon Ducks
2. Ohio State Buckeyes
3. Alabama Crimson Tide
4. Georgia Bulldogs
5. USC Trojans
6. Texas Longhorns
7. Penn State Nittany Lions
8. Ole Miss Rebels
9. Tennessee Volunteers
10. Michigan Wolverines
The LSU Tigers remain on the outside looking in on the Top-10 of the ESPN Football Power Index despite a 3-0 start to the season and a 1-0 record in SEC play.
11. Miami Hurricanes
12. Missouri Tigers
13. Oklahoma Sooners
14. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
15. Texas A&M Aggies
16. Indiana Hoosiers
17. Nebraska Cornhuskers
18. Utah Utes
19. LSU Tigers
20. Auburn Tigers
21. Vanderbilt Commodores
22. BYU Cougars
23. Illinois Fighting Illini
24. Arkansas Razorbacks
25. TCU Horned Frogs
The LSU Tigers will return to action on Saturday night in Death Valley with the program hosting the Southeastern Louisiana Lions. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. CT.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Pushing to Flip Top-10 Quarterback in America Committed to SEC Rival
No. 1 Quarterback in America Set to Visit LSU Football, Alabama, Georgia and Florida
LSU Football Battling to Flip a Five-Star Oregon Ducks Commit, Set to Visit Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.