ESPN Releases FPI Top-25 Rankings Following Week 6 With LSU Football Seeing Movement
No. 13 LSU (4-1, 1-1 SEC) remained idle in Week 6 with the program set to navigate preparation for an October 11 matchup against South Carolina Gamecocks.
Brian Kelly and Co. opened the 2025 season riding a four-game winning streak for the Bayou Bengals' best start since 2019, but with a Week 5 loss to Ole Miss, all eyes are on bouncing back against the Gamecocks.
"Well, it's like anybody's goal. You want a little bit of recovery," Kelly said of the open date. "You want guys to focus on their academics, catch up in the classroom, and then let's go to work on the things that we need to be better at.
"Our biggest thing is the details. When we have the details down, our attention to detail, and we have focus on each play, we're pretty darn good. The problem is we can't keep it long enough. We get distracted, and that's what we're working on this week."
It's set to be a night game in Tiger Stadium on Oct. 11 between the pair of Southeastern Conference foes with the Tigers eyeing a chance to get back in the win column.
Following a wild week of college football, the ESPN Football Power Index has updated the Power Rankings with the LSU Tigers seeing movement despite sitting idle.
Where did Kelly and Co. land?
The ESPN Football Power Index: Week 6 Edition
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Oregon Ducks
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Texas Longhorns
- Miami Hurricanes
- USC Trojans
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Michigan Wolverines
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Vanderbilt Commodores
- LSU Tigers
- Missouri Tigers
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- BYU Cougars
- Utah Utes
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Auburn Tigers
- Florida State Seminoles
- TCU Horned Frogs
Brian Kelly's Take: Garrett Nussmeier Rests on Open Date
"I think it's a great opportunity for him. We're gonna give Garrett some time to rest here this week, make sure he's fully at 100 percent.
"Michael [Van Buren] got all the first-team reps in articulation; he did a great job. He's still learning, but as we said, we feel confident in his ability."
