LSU Football and Georgia Bulldogs Among Top Contenders for Elite Defensive Back

Charlotte (N.C.) four-star safety Davion Jones is evaluating the contenders in his recruitment process with Lane Kiffin's LSU Tigers among the teams to watch.

Jones, a consensus Top-10 prospect in North Carolina, flaunts an offer sheet with the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida State Seminoles, Clemson Tigers, and North Carolina Tar Heels, among others, in the mix.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder is fresh off of a big-time junior campaign where his offer list continued growing by the day with the LSU Tigers ultimately getting in the race for his services.

What makes Jones such a highly-touted defensive back in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle?

"Playmaking safety that could play over the top or underneath. Not only tested in the upper percentile spring before junior year, but captured a bronze medal in 100-meter dash at North Carolina 3A state meet as a sophomore," 247Sports wrote. "Quick to get on his horse and to the football, whether that be in zone coverage or run support.

"Spirited as an open-field tackler with his sound technique and will lower his shoulder to deliver a blow when the opportunity presents itself. Fluid enough to handle man-coverage responsibilities from an overhang posting and is quick to break on a pass, hence the ball production (17 PBUs and 8 INTs in 21 varsity games).

"Embraces the idea of contributing on special teams with his physicality. Should be viewed as a potential impact defender for a College Football Playoff contender that can fit into a variety of different schemes with his speed, tackling prowess and overall field vision."

Now, contenders are emerging in his recruitment with the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, South Carolina Gamecocks, and Tennessee Volunteers among the schools to watch, according to Rivals.

Lane Kiffin and Co. are beginning to make their presence felt in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with several new offers being extended - along with the new staff intensifying its push for priority targets.

Jones has quickly emerged as a priority for the LSU defensive staff as Corey Raymond and Co. make their presence felt.

