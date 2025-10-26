ESPN Releases FPI Top-25 Rankings Following Week 9 With LSU Football Collapsing
The LSU Tigers (5-3, 2-3 SEC) remain in headlines following the program's devastating Week 9 loss to Mike Elko and the No. 3 ranked Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday night in Baton Rouge.
Behind a strong night from Aggies signal-caller Marcel Reed after tallying over 300 all-purpose yards, the Bayou Bengals found no answer with the program falling in Week 9.
Brian Kelly and Co. now have social media swirling following the loss with the program moving to 5-3 on the season and all College Football Playoff hopes out the window.
“This is an extremely disappointing night,” Kelly said. “Any fan base would be upset. The responsibility falls on me. LSU has a proud tradition and a proud team. They prepared their tails off and expected to win. It showed in the first half and not in the second.
"My focus has to be inside-out, not outside-in. The noise is deserved, but I have to fix what’s inside our program so this doesn’t happen again.”
For the LSU program, change is coming, but all too late with Kelly and Co. now on the outside looking in on any meaningful postseason opportunities.
“I have to evaluate everything from the top down, and make the decisions that let this team play at a higher level,” Kelly said. “I’ve got to come up with those solutions.
“I’ve been doing this 35 years. It’s my responsibility to get it turned around. If things aren’t going well, the head coach has to be agile, make changes, and figure out how to get the team playing better.”
Following Week 9 of the college football season, the ESPN Football Power Index updated the rankings with the LSU Tigers remaining in the Top-25.
The ESPN Football Power Index Following Week 9:
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Oregon
- Alabama
- Notre Dame
- Georgia
- Texas
- Texas A&M
- USC
- Miami
- Utah
- Ole Miss
- Tennessee
- Texas Tech
- Michigan
- BYU
- Vanderbilt
- Oklahoma
- Missouri
- Iowa
- Penn State
- LSU
- Washington
- Auburn
- Georgia Tech
The LSU Tigers will hit the road to Tuscaloosa in Week 11 following the program's open date as an unranked squad after suffering a third loss on the season.
