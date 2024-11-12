ESPN's FPI Predicts Outcome of LSU Football's Matchup Against the Florida Gators
Brian Kelly and the No. 21 ranked LSU Tigers will hop on a flight later this week to Gainesville for a Week 12 Southeastern Conference matchup against the Florida Gators.
It'll be a battle between a pair of SEC programs in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium with the Bayou Bengals looking to rebound after back-to-back losses.
For LSU, their College Football Playoff chances may be out the window, but Kelly and Co. will look to keep their heads held high in order to end the season riding a high.
“We have the opportunity to finish the season strong and look forward to a minimum of a 10-win season, and that’s a standard for this program,” Kelly said. “We have to play more consistent. Offense, defense and special teams. That’s what is most important. Consistency play in and play out.”
Can LSU snap their two game losing streak and walk out if Gainesville with a win?
LSU Tigers On SI went to ESPN's Football Power Index to see their prediction along with what Vegas believes will happen on Saturday afternoon:
The Game Information: LSU Tigers at Florida Gators
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 16
- Venue: Ben Hill Griffin
- TV Channel: ESPN Network
ESPN's Football Power Index Weighs in on Week 12 Result:
LSU Tigers at Florida Gators: 57% Chance
The Bayou Bengals will enter Saturday night in Gainesville with a 57% chance at walking away with a victory, according to ESPN's FPI.
Kelly and Co. will hop on a flight later this week to the Sunshine State for another Southeastern Conference road game where Billy Napier and the Gators will be waiting.
For Florida, it's a program that has nothing to lose down the stretch this season after announcing that Napier will return in 2025.
But the key factor here will be Gators signal-caller DJ Lagway and his status ahead of kickoff as he nurses a hamstring injury.
Nonetheless, ESPN's FPI gives LSU a 57% chance to come out with a win in Week 12 in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Vegas Chimes In:
LSU continues receiving a majority of the bets ahead of the Week 12 clash against the Florida Gators in Gainesville.
According to College Football-HQ: "LSU is getting 73 percent of bets to win the game and cover the narrow spread to avoid a third-straight loss. The other 27 percent of wagers project Florida will either win outright in the upset, or keep the final margin under five points in a loss."
The early point spread insinuates a narrow 30-25 victory for the LSU Tigers on the road against Billy Napier and the Florida Gators.
The Current SEC Standings:
- Tennessee Volunteers (8-1, 5-1)
- Texas A&M Aggies (7-2, 5-1)
- Texas Longhorns (8-1, 4-1)
- Georgia Bulldogs (7-2, 5-2)
- Ole Miss Rebels (8-2, 4-2)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2, 4-2)
- Missouri Tigers (7-2, 3-2)
- LSU Tigers (6-3, 3-2)
- South Carolina Gamecocks (6-3, 4-3)
- Vanderbilt Commodores (6-4, 3-3)
- Arkansas Razorbacks (5-4, 3-3)
- Florida Gators (4-5, 2-4)
- Oklahoma Sooners (5-5, 1-5)
- Auburn Tigers (3-6, 1-5)
- Kentucky Wildcats (3-6, 1-6)
- Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-8, 0-6)
No. 21 LSU will return to game action on Nov. 16 against the Florida Gators with kickoff slated for 2:30 p.m. CT in Gainesville.
