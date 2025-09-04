ESPN's FPI Predicts Outcome of LSU Football vs. Louisiana Tech in Week 2 Matchup
No. 3 LSU will take the field in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night for the first time this season for the program's home opener against Louisiana Tech.
Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals will take on an in-state foe with an opportunity to reach 2-0 for the first time since the 2019 season.
For the coaching staff in Baton Rouge, it's about teaching the program about playing to the LSU standard, embracing each challenge, and understanding the honor it is to represent the Tigers.
"Playing at Tiger Stadium is such a special opportunity. So, I know our guys and staff and fans and everybody associated with the program coming back to Tiger Stadium is pretty exciting," Kelly said this week.
"We've got like 45 guys that will be walking down Victory Hill for the first time. When you get a chance to open on the road and have some success, you build a lot of momentum. Now, the opportunity to play at home heightens it even more."
LSU will take on Louisiana Tech with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. CT this Saturday.
A look into the game information and the ESPN Football Power Index matchup predictor providing insight on LSU's percentage to win.
The Game Information: Week 2 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network+/ESPN+
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 1-0
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Record: 1-0
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 2 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU -37.5 (-112)
- Louisiana Tech +37.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- LSU (N/A)
- Louisiana Tech (N/A)
Total
- Over 51.5 (-102)
- Under 51.5 (-118)
The LSU Tigers ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances:
Louisiana Tech (Sept. 6) - 97.2 percent chance to win
Florida (Sept. 13) - 59.6 percent chance to win
Southeastern Louisiana (Sept. 20) - 99.0 percent chance to win
at Ole Miss (Sept. 27) - 29.8 percent chance to win
South Carolina (Oct. 11) - 57.2 percent chance to win
at Vanderbilt (Oct. 18) - 71.7 percent chance to win
Texas A&M (Oct. 25) - 59.8 percent chance to win
at Alabama (Nov. 8) - 46.7 percent chance to win
Arkansas (Nov. 15) - 72.4 percent chance to win
Western Kentucky (Nov. 22) - 95.4 percent chance to win
at Oklahoma (Nov. 29) - 58.8 percent chance to win
The ESPN Football Power Index gives the Bayou Bengals a 97.2 percent chance to walk out of Tiger Stadium with a victory in Week 2 against Louisiana Tech.
LSU is favored in each game remaining on the schedule besides trips to Oxford against Ole Miss and Tuscaloosa for a showdown against Alabama, according to ESPN.
Heading into Week 2, the LSU Tigers have a 97.2 percent chance of walking out with a victory as 35+ point favorites.
