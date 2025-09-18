ESPN's SP+ Predicts Outcome of LSU Football vs. Southeastern Louisiana Lions
No. 3 LSU will square off against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions in Week 4 with the program continuing preparation for an in-state foe.
Brian Kelly and the Tigers will enter the matchup with an unblemished record, but the Bayou Bengals remain in search of the perfect recipe on offense.
"I feel as if we have not played our best and I feel like everyone could see that. I know that each and every week we're coming out with this 1-0 mentality," LSU offensive lineman Tyree Adams said.
"I feel that will actually take us a long way but we have to focus on now. It's gonna just carry us each and every day through practice dominating practice and once we dominate practice we'll dominate on all Saturdays."
"Really just our run game. Run game, ID'ing the front, knowing the scheme better and also just being physical. I think physicality is like the biggest thing that we kind of just preach on, and we've been showing each and every week, displaying through those four quarters of football. Just critiquing those little things is gonna make us a good o-line."
Now, with the Week 4 clash inching closer, the expert predictions are rolling in with the Tigers looking to handle business.
The Game Information: Week 4 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Southeastern Louisiana Lions
Kickoff Time: 6:45 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 3-0
Southeastern Louisiana Lions Record: 2-1
The Early Betting Trends: Week 4 Edition
*Note: No lines have been opened for the LSU Tigers versus Southeastern Louisiana Lions matchup. The ESPN Football Power Index gives the Bayou Bengals a 98 percent chance to earn a win.
LSU is 3-0 in their last 5 games.
LSU is 2-1 in their last 5 games against the spread
LSU is 1-0 in their road games against the spread
The totals have gone OVER in 0 of LSU' last 3 games
The totals have gone OVER in 0 of LSU' 2 last games at home
The SP+ Prediction: LSU Rolls to a Win
No. 3 LSU enters Saturday night's clash as significant favorite with sportsbooks refraining from opening odds.
According to the SP+ computer model, the LSU Tigers are 33-point favorites heading into the matchup over Southeastern Louisiana with a 98 percent chance to earn a win.
Billy Connelly's SP+ machine predicts a final score of 43-10 on Saturday night in Death Valley between the pair of in-state foes.
LSU and Southeastern Louisiana will square off in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night with kickoff set for 6:45 p.m. CT.
