Expert Computer Model Logs Final Pick Ahead of LSU Football vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
In a matchup that always delivers, the LSU Tigers will take the field in Death Valley for an SEC matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 12.
The Bayou Bengals enter the SEC rivalry clash with an opportunity to snap a three-game losing skid after consecutive losses to Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, and Alabama.
For interim head coach Frank Wilson, he'll take the sidelines as the decision-maker for the first time in Tiger Stadium after making his debut last Saturday against the Crimson Tide.
"We have a task in front of us that's going to require the very best. It always has. No matter what the outcome of the game. In the last couple of years, we played well against this team, well enough to at least earn victory," Wilson said this week.
"But it's always a fight. We expect the same thing this week from a high-scoring Arkansas football team that usually gives us all that we can handle. We will have to match their intensity. That's our intention."
With kickoff inching closer in Baton Rouge, the ESPN SP+ expert computer model has locked in a final prediction with a close one expected in Tiger Stadium.
The Game Information: Week 12 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Kickoff Time: 11:45 a.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-4 (2-4 SEC)
Arkansas Razorbacks Record: 2-7 (0-5 SEC)
The ESPN SP+ Prediction:
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ expert computer model, the LSU Tigers have a 61 percent chance of walking out of Death Valley with a win - snapping a three-game losing streak.
On the other side, Arkansas has a 39 percent chance of pulling off the "upset" in Week 12, but it's LSU projected to take the win with a predicted score of 31-27.
Frank Wilson's Take: Faith in the Quarterback Room
"I'm confident in our quarterback room holistically. I think our approach and the things that we have prescribed for them fits their skill set and what we're doing, and I think that both of those guys have embraced it.
"They both have gotten ample amount of opportunities and repetitions in practice. They've shown the accuracy, the efficiency that we'll need to move our offense up and down the field in both the run game and the pass game, and the ability to get us in the proper place."
