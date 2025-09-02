Expert Computer Model Predicts Exact Score of LSU Football vs. Louisiana Tech
No. 3 LSU will square off against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium in the program's home opener.
After a Week 1 victory over the Clemson Tigers, Brian Kelly's program is riding a high with social media buzzing surrounding the Bayou Bengals.
Behind an impressive performance from redshirt-senior Garrett Nussmeier and dominance from the new-look defense, LSU is 1-0 for the first time since 2019.
"There's a standard of playing football here at LSU, and that's the standard that we're gonna have to play when we go on that field. Every Saturday, there's a standard, and our guys know what the standard is," Kelly said. "We're gonna be demanding, not demeaning, but we're gonna be demanding.
"Our expectations are that if we want to go 1-0, we have to do the same things each and every week, and we're not moving off of that. We've heard enough about the other stuff. We're gonna focus on what we can control, and that is today. Tuesday's practice is the most important thing."
Now, all eyes are on Week 2 with the program looking to go "1-0" again in a home matchup against Louisiana Tech.
A look into the game information for Week 2 and what the SP+ expert computer model predicts the score to be on Saturday night.
The Game Information: Week 2 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network+/ESPN+
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 1-0
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Record: 1-0
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 2 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU -37.5 (-112)
- Louisiana Tech +37.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- LSU (N/A)
- Louisiana Tech (N/A)
Total
- Over 51.5 (-102)
- Under 51.5 (-118)
The SP+ Computer Model Prediction: Week 2
What is SP+? According to ESPN, "in a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency that I originally created at Football Outsiders in 2008. SP+ is intended to be predictive and forward-facing.
"It is not a résumé ranking (hence the lack of unbeatens near the top), so it does not automatically give credit for big wins or particularly brave scheduling -- no good predictive system does."
No. 3 LSU enters the Week 2 matchup as 31.4-point favorites with the expert computer model favoring the Tigers by a significant margin against an in-state foe.
The SP+ gives Kelly and Co. a 98 percent chance to win versus Louisiana Tech with a final score prediction of 41-10 on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.
LSU and Louisiana Tech will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium where the game can be streamed on ESPN+.
