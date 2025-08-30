Expert Computer Model Predicts Outcome of LSU Football vs. Clemson Tigers
Brian Kelly and the No. 9 ranked LSU Tigers are set to take the field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night for a Top-10 matchup against No. 9 Clemson.
The Bayou Bengals will showcase a reconstructed roster in Week 1 after adding 18 newcomers via the NCAA Transfer Portal, but it's returning quarterback Garrett Nussmeier that remains in headlines.
Nussmeier, who returns for his redshirt-senior campaign in Baton Rouge, is at the forefront of the Heisman Trophy conversation alongside Clemson signal-caller Cade Klubnik.
The pair of elite quarterbacks will battle it out on Saturday night in a showdown between a pair of preseason National Championship contenders.
"Playing behind Jayden Daniels and waiting until it was really his fourth year to start - I have a ton of respect for that. He's a heck of a player. I loved watching him last year - just his anticipation on throws, the way he leads his guys," Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik said.
"When we were at Manning [Passing Academy], the LSU receivers would come over and being able to watch them and the way he leads them - his relationship with them - was really cool to see. You can just tell that his teammates really love him."
Now, with kickoff just hours away, the final computer model predictions are in with LSU set to be underdogs in Week 1.
The Game Information: LSU vs. Clemson in Week 1
Date: Saturday, August 30
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Kickoff Time: 6:52 p.m. CT
Location: Memorial Stadium
TV: ABC
Live Stream: ESPN App
Radio: LSU Radio Network
Nussmeier's Thoughts: Stay Poised in the Atmosphere
“It’s going to be a hostile environment, a storied program with a cool atmosphere. For me, it’s about embracing the opportunity to go into an arena like that and try to silence the crowd.
"We’ve played in big-time places, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Florida. It’s nothing new, but their place is definitely one of those.”
The ESPN Football Power Index Prediction: Week 1 Edition
The LSU Tigers enter Saturday night at Clemson with a 46.2 percent chance of walking away with a victory, according to the ESPN Football Power Index.
Kelly and Co. will enter the clash as underdogs with the computer model giving Clemson a 53.8 percent chance of earning a Week 1 win at Memorial Stadium.
Likewise, Bill Connelly's SP+ expert computer model also has the Clemson Tigers escaping with a victory.
SP+'s Take: LSU Drops a Thriller in Week 1
LSU will enter the Week 1 matchup with a 45 percent chance to win, according to Billy Connelly's SP+ expert computer model, with Nussmeier and Co. coming in as the underdogs.
The score prediction for Saturday at Clemson has Dabo Swinney's program coming away with a 30-28 victory to open the 2025 season, according to SP+'s prediction.
