Expert Computer Model Predicts Score of LSU Football vs. Southeastern Louisiana
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will square off against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions on Saturday night in Death Valley witj kickoff set for 6:45 p.m. CT.
After three consecutive wins over the Clemson Tigers, Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, and Florida Gators, No. 3 LSU is eyeing the program's first 4-0 start since the 2019 season.
Kelly and Co. will look to receive a boost from the offense in Week 4 after a sluggish start out the gate across the first three games.
"I think they're just focused on being technically sound," Kelly said. "We have a lot of players who don't have a ton of experience so really making sure that technique they need to use on Saturday, is present during the week.
"Being demanding that's what they pay attention to and I thought they did a great job this week."
Now, with game day less than 24 hours away, we turned to the ESPN SP+ expert computer model to provide an updated score prediction for Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.
The Game Information: Week 4 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Southeastern Louisiana Lions
Kickoff Time: 6:45 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 3-0
Southeastern Louisiana Lions Record: 2-1
The Early Betting Trends: Week 4 Edition
*Note: No lines have been opened for the LSU Tigers versus Southeastern Louisiana Lions matchup. The ESPN Football Power Index gives the Bayou Bengals a 98 percent chance to earn a win.
LSU is 3-0 in their last 5 games.
LSU is 2-1 in their last 5 games against the spread
LSU is 1-0 in their road games against the spread
The totals have gone OVER in 0 of LSU' last 3 games
The totals have gone OVER in 0 of LSU' 2 last games at home
The SP+ Prediction: LSU Rolls to a Win
No. 3 LSU enters Saturday night's clash as significant favorites with the program eyeing its first 4-0 start since the 2019 season.
According to the SP+ computer model, the LSU Tigers are 33-point favorites heading into the matchup over Southeastern Louisiana with a 98 percent chance to earn a win.
Billy Connelly's SP+ machine predicts a final score of 43-10 on Saturday night in Death Valley between the pair of in-state foes.
