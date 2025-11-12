Expert Computer Model Reveals Prediction for LSU Football vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
The LSU Tigers (5-4, 2-4 SEC) will host the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday for a Week 12 SEC matchup in Death Valley.
After three consecutive losses to the Vanderbilt Commodores, Texas A&M Aggies, and Alabama Crimson Tide, the Bayou Bengals will look to snap the skid in interim coach Frank Wilson's debut as the shot-caller in Tiger Stadium.
Following the news of Brian Kelly being relieved of his duties in late October, Wilson made his debut as the interim against Alabama this past weekend.
Now, Wilson and Co. will look to get back on track in Week 12 against an Arkansas Razorbacks squad that is capable of walking into Baton Rouge and making a statement.
"They're certainly formidable from that aspect, which makes them extremely dangerous," Wilson said. "You watch them against Ole Miss; you watch Mississippi State, on and on and on. They're in games where they could easily have two or three more wins that they did not.
"They always play us tough, always have. So we're expecting to get their very best. We'll have to score touchdowns in this game; that'll have to happen. That's a non-negotiable because they can score. I think he's a very talented player."
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green's dual-threat abilities will be a piece to monitor on Saturday with the do-it-all athlete looking to make LSU's defense work in the SEC matchup.
"He's 6'6, athletic, and he's a legit 4.40 guy. It almost at times looks like he's gliding because of his stride. He's a good player," Wilson said. "They're prolific, in my opinion, the eighth-ranked offense in the country. They can score.
"They've been behind against opponents and rallied back because of his unique skill set to both run and throw the ball. They were averaging 35 points a game. They can rush the ball from the quarterback position by design; they can hand it off as well, and they have some receivers that can make plays for him."
The Game Information: Week 12 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Kickoff Time: 11:45 a.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-4 (2-4 SEC)
Arkansas Razorbacks Record: 2-7 (0-5 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 12 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +5.5 (-115)
- Arkansas: -5.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- LSU: -220
- Arkansas: +180
Total
- Over 56.5 (-110)
- Under 56.5 (-110)
LSU is currently listed as 5.5-point favorite at home against the Arkansas Razorbacks with the program looking to snap a three-game losing skid.
The ESPN SP+ Prediction:
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ expert computer model, the LSU Tigers have a 61 percent chance of walking out of Death Valley with a win - snapping a three-game losing streak.
On the other side, Arkansas has a 39 percent chance of pulling off the "upset" in Week 12, but it's LSU projected to take the win with a predicted score of 31-27.
LSU and Arkansas will kickoff at 11:45 a.m. CT from Tiger Stadium with the game set to be televised on the SEC Network.
