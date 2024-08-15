Fall Camp Intel: LSU Football's Depth Chart Taking Shape, Position Battles Brewing
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have reached the midway point of Fall Camp with the Depth Chart beginning to take shape in Baton Rouge.
Despite the offense seemingly locked in with the current first-team unit, there remain questions within the LSU defense.
What's been taking place behind the scenes of the Tigers' Fall Camp?
Here's the latest buzz, the depth chart and what we're seeing/hearing about the LSU secondary:
The LSU Depth Chart: Week 3 Edition
Quarterback
Starter: Garrett Nussmeier (R-Jr.)
Backup: Rickie Collins (R-Fr.)
Running Backs
Starter: Josh Williams (Gr.)
Backup: Kaleb Jackson (Soph.)
Look for LSU to work with a committee of backs in 2024. Williams and Jackson will serve as a one-two punch during the season with Caden Durham and returnee John Emery looking to battle it out for key snaps as well.
Wide Receivers
Starters: Kyren Lacy (Sr.), Chris Hilton Jr. (R-Jr.) and CJ Daniels (Grad.)
Backups/Rotation: Aaron Anderson (Jr.) Zavion Thomas (Jr.), Kyle Parker (R-Fr.) and Shelton Sampson (R-Fr.)
Kyren Lacy has taken over as LSU's WR1 this offseason with Chris Hilton also asserting himself as a starter during camp. The pair of electrifying wideouts appear to have cemented starting duties along with Liberty transfer CJ Daniels asserting himself as the third guy.
Zavion Thomas, Aaron Anderson and Kyle Parker will battle it out with Shelton Sampson, Jelani Watkins and Kylan Billiot for backup reps.
Regardless of who runs with the first-team, LSU will utilize a five or six man rotation this season with significant weapons outside. Fall Camp in August camp will give a look into the embarrassment of riches wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton has in his arsenal.
Tight Ends
Starter: Mason Taylor (Jr.)
Backups: Ka'Morreun Pimpton (Soph.) and Trey'Dez Green (Soph.)
Taylor will be involved more this season with Joe Sloan taking over as the playcaller for the Tigers. He's spoken highly of his prized tight end, calling him one of the program's best players, and will utilize his skill set in a variety of ways.
As for Pimpton, the flashy receiving tight end has taken strides in the right direction and looks to take on a bigger role this season, but five-star freshman Trey'Dez Green will fly up this depth chart sooner rather than later.
In Weeks 1 and 2, he lived up to the five-star hype. It'll be Green and Pimpton competing for backup duties. Expect to see several two tight end sets in 2024 with Joe Sloan utilizing creativity in his playbook.
Offensive Line
Starters: Will Campbell (Jr.), Garrett Dellinger (Sr.), DJ Chester (R-Fr.), Miles Frazier (Sr.), Emery Jones (Jr.)
Backups: Tyree Adams (R-Fr.), Paul Mubenga (R-Fr.), Coen Echols (Fr.), Bo Bordelon (R-Soph.), Weston Davis (Fr.)
LSU returns four starters from a season ago up front with DJ Chester being the lone new face in the mix. Campbell and Jones will look to become the top tackle duo in college football while Chester looks to prove he can hang with the top guns. Through the offseason, it's been rave reviews for Chester while he "handles himself like a pro both on and off of the field."
Defensive Tackle
Starters: Jacobian Guillory (R-Sr.) and Gio Paez (Gr.)
Backups: Dominick McKinley (Fr.), Kimo Makane'ole (R-Jr.), Shone Washington (R-Soph.) and Jay'Viar Suggs (R-Jr.)
In Week 2, it was Guillory and Paez running with the first-team. Washington and Makane'ole with the second-team. They're easing McKinley in and it will be interesting to see his role in 2024.
Defensive End
Starters: Sai'vion Jones (Sr.) and Bradyn Swinson (Sr.)
Backups: Paris Shand (Sr.), Da’Shawn Womack (Soph.)
LSU will execute a new scheme under defensive coordinator Blake Baker with both Swinson and Jones benefitting from a two defensive end look. Along with the pair of upperclassmen, expect sophomore Dashawn Womack to be used significantly this season. The former five-star recruit has taken strides in the right direction with those within the program impressed with what he provides. Another name to keep tabs on will be true freshman Gabriel Reliford.
Linebackers
Starters: Greg Penn III (Sr.), Harold Perkins (Jr.)
Backups: Whit Weeks (Soph.), West Weeks (Sr.)
STAR Role
Starter: Major Burns (Sr.)
Backup: Ju'Juan Johnson (Fr.) or Javien Toviano (Soph.)
Burns will now play a hybrid safety/linebacker role in defensive coordinator Blake Bakers scheme and shined during Spring Camp. Those within the program feel this will be his sweet spot and it's brought intrigue into the fall. Despite Burns looking the part, all eyes will be on redshirt freshman Kylin Jackson. He has all the makings of pushing Burns and competing for key reps in 2024.
Cornerbacks
Starters: Ashton Stamps (Soph.), Sage Ryan (Jr.)
Backups: PJ Woodland (Fr.) and JK Johnson (Jr.)
Others: Zy Alexander, Javien Toviano, Michael Turner and Jyaire Brown
Safeties
Starters: Jardin Gilbert (R-Jr.) and Jordan Allen (R-Soph.)
Backups: Dashawn Spears (Fr.) and Kylin Jackson (R-Fr.)
Special Teams
Kicker: Damian Ramos (R-Jr.)
Punter: Peyton Todd (R-Jr.) or Blake Ochsendorf (Grad.)
Long Snapper: Slade Roy (Sr.)
Return Specialists: Zavion Thomas (Jr.) and Aaron Anderson (R-Jr.)
The Buzz: Position Battles in the Secondary
The Cornerback Battle
LSU sophomore cornerback Ashton Stamps can be pencilled in as a starter for the Tigers' Week 1 showdown against the USC Trojans, but who is on the opposite side of him remains up in the air.
We've seen Sage Ryan working with the first-team throughout Fall Camp with no changes through the first 11 practices, but the expectation is that there will be some sort of shake up heading into next week.
LSU is rolling with true freshman PJ Woodland and JK Johnson as the second-team cornerbacks currently. For both players, they've recorded several pass breakups while logging an interception as well during media viewings.
Johnson, a second-year Tiger who missed the 2023 season due to a leg injury, is becoming a player the program can rely on. He's been fairly consistent in his approach and has worked well against the first-team competition in 1v1 and 2v2 drills. He'll be a player to keep tabs on.
For Woodland, the true freshman will need to show more consistency to the coaching staff. There are growing pains when playing against SEC competition as a youngster, but Woodland has proven he's fearless. He's been a bright spot during camp.
The other names to mention are Zy Alexander, Jyaire Brown and Javien Toviano.
For Alexander, it's evident he's being limited while he continues recovering from a torn ACL suffered during the 2023 season. An eight-game starter a season ago, Alexander has the experience, but it'll be about working back to 100% before receiving significant reps heading into Week 1. The expectation is that he will not be at that point until SEC play.
Ohio State transfer Jyaire Brown has been an interesting player during Fall Camp. He hasn't been in the two-deep Depth Chart, but has received run as a first-team defensive back when LSU drops back into nickel and dime packages.
Toviano is working with the STARs during practice. Major Burns is with the first-team and true freshman Ju'Juan Johnson is with the second-team. Toviano is working in the mix and is still looking for his "bread and butter" spot in the secondary.
After speaking with sources, the belief is that Woodland will be a key contributor this season alongside Stamps. The two handled first-team duties during spring camp and looked the part.
For Ryan, his natural position is at safety. The expectation is that he gets back to that spot sooner rather than later with cornerback depth developing throughout the season.
The Safety Situation
LSU is working with Texas A&M transfer Jardin Gilbert and Jordan Allen as the safety tandem during Fall Camp. This keep Major Burns at the STAR role for the LSU defense in 2024, which many believe will be his bread and butter as a hybrid linebacker/safety.
The hope is that true freshman PJ Woodland can work into a starting role at cornerback, which would ultimately put Sage Ryan back at his natural position of safety, but for now the Tigers are working with Gilbert and Allen as the first-team safeties.
At second-team, it's redshirt freshman Kylin Jackson and true freshman DaShawn Spears. We've already seen Spears prove he can hang with the best after coming up with an interception on Wednesday, but consistency will be what this coaching staff is looking from him.
With Jackson, he's working with the safeties and can also enter the mix at STAR if need be. It's where he played during the spring and thrived as the backup.
If the season started today, Gilbert and Allen would be the starting safeties, but the belief is that Ryan can move back to his natural position alongside Gilbert as he continues being cross-trained as both a cornerback and safety this offseason.
