Final Betting Lines for LSU Football's Week 8 Matchup Against Vanderbilt Sees Shift
The LSU Tigers (5-1, 2-1 SEC) will hit the road to Nashville in Week 8 for an SEC clash against No. 17 Vanderbilt with the stage set for a Top-20 showdown at FirstBank Stadium.
After getting back in the win column against South Carolina last weekend, the competition-level will rise once again in Week 8 against the Commodores.
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea has proven he can lead a program in the SEC with his unique clicking across the first half of the 2025 season.
“We know what we’re getting with Clark Lea, obviously he coached with me,” Kelly said this week. “Outstanding coach, great communicator, process-driven, and you can see that in how their team plays. It’ll be a great challenge going on the road for an 11 a.m. start. We’ll get them up early and get them rolling.
“They’re No. 2 in the SEC in points scored, among the top in the country in rushing. It starts with Pavia at quarterback, an outstanding dual-threat,” Kelly said. “I’m impressed with Alexander’s growth as a runner, averaging six yards per carry. Eli Stowers is a top tight end in the country.
"On defense, Heard leads them in tackles, strong safety play, and their edge player Capers has four and a half sacks. The foundation of their team is built on a strong process and belief in what they do. So it’ll be a great challenge for our football team.”
Now, the stage is set for a Top-20 showdown in the Volunteer State with the final betting lines being revealed by Vegas.
The Game Information: Week 8 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: FirstBank Stadium - Nashville (Tenn.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-1 (2-1 SEC)
Vanderbilt Commodores: 5-1 (1-1 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 8 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +1.5 (-110)
- Vanderbilt: -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- LSU: +108
- Vanderbilt: -126
Total
- Over 47.5 (-110)
- Under 47.5 (-110)
LSU enters the Week 8 matchup as 1.5-point underdogs with an opportunity to make a statement on the road in Nashville.
Garrett Nussmeier Weighs In: Now or Never for the Tigers
"We know who we are. We know who we should have looked like to everybody else on Saturday. I think there's a lot of confidence in that within the unit, but also, as I said, a learning lesson to know that we have to take advantage of those opportunities," Nussmeier said this week.
"It's just leading the offense the correct way, being the guy that can orchestrate this offense into what it truly has the potential to be. That's my goal, nothing else.
"I've said it many, many times I didn't care about awards or things like that, or focus on all this individual stuff. My goal was to be the best I could for the LSU Tigers and LSU offense."
