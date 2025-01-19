Five LSU Football Newcomers Ready to Shine in Year One With Brian Kelly's Tigers
Brian Kelly and the LSU coaching staff will have a new-look roster in Baton Rouge come the 2025 season with a myriad of newcomers in town.
Kelly and Co. will bring in the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America with multiple immediate impact players alongside a Top-10 2025 Signing Class.
"We have a strong young nucleus in our program, but now it’s time to add to that," Kelly said in December. "Those that have moved on, we wish them the best, and now we feel like we’ve put ourselves in a position where we can put together an SEC Championship roster.”
Now, with a majority of the newcomers in Baton Rouge beginning spring workouts this week ahead of camp in March and April, it's time to pick the "way-too-early" instant impact players.
Five Instant Impact Newcomers:
No. 1: Mansoor Delane - Virginia Tech Transfer Cornerback
LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond continues retooling the defensive backfield this offseason with several newcomers set to arrive in Baton Rouge, but none more game ready than Virginia Tech transfer Mansoor Delane.
The No. 2 rated cornerback in the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to 247Sports, chose the Tigers over a slew of schools that expressed significant interest.
Delane is a player firmly on NFL organizations' draft boards with LSU adding a player who is a surefire pick in the future.
The Virginia Tech transfer pledged to Kelly and the Tigers last month after three seasons with the Hokies. During his time in the ACC, Delane tallied 146 tackles, 16 pass breakups, six interceptions and four forced fumbles.
It's an important addition for the program where Delane can help coach up the youngsters in the cornerback room heading into next season.
LSU signee DJ Pickett, the No. 1 cornerback in America, has already arrived in Baton Rouge to begin practicing with the program, but with Delane now in town it'll give Pickett a resource to fall back on.
No. 2: DJ Pickett: No. 1 Cornerback in America
LSU was in dire need of a young, impactful cornerback to make his way to Baton Rouge in the 2025 Recruiting Class with Corey Raymond spearheading the push.
Now, he's landed his "big fish" with DJ Pickett joining the program.
Pickett, the Tigers' top-ranked signee in the 2025 Recruiting Class, chose LSU over Miami, Oregon and Georgia during his recruitment process.
It was a battle down the stretch in order to secure the coveted prospect. A player with the top programs in the country battling for his services, LSU proved they were willing to do anything in their power to lock him down and get him to campus.
Kelly has raved about the youngster and what he's set to provide the program moving forward. He projects as a player that will make an instant impact for the Tigers.
"Watching a guy on film move that way (with his height) was what really surprised me about him," Kelly said on National Signing Day. "I don't even know if it's an argument. We believe he's hands-down the best corner in the country.
"I don't know that I've ever felt that there is a lockdown corner, but he's about as close as there is to a lockdown corner in the country. And his offensive film might be as good, if not better."
Now, 6-foot-4, 180-pound defensive back has arrived in Baton Rouge after making his way to campus as an early-enrollee in December.
Pickett took the field with the Tigers for the first time last month where he participated in bowl preparation with the program.
Though Pickett could practice with the team and get accustomed to a college regime, he was be unable to play in LSU's Dec. 31 Texas Bowl showdown against the Baylor Bears. Early-enrollees are ineligible for bowl games with their current squads.
No. 3: Carius Curne - No. 2 Interior Offensive Lineman in America
Marion (Ark.) four-star offensive lineman Carius Curne revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in June after flipping his commitment from the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Curne, the No. 2 rated interior offensive lineman in America, backed off of his pledge to the hometown Razorbacks before joining LSU's 2025 class.
The 6-foot-4, 320-pounder has tremendous upside with Kelly and Co. adding a player who has immediate impact written all over him.
Curne ultimately put pen to paper with the LSU program on Dec. 4 during the Early Signing Period where he made things official with the Bayou Bengals.
It's no secret LSU's interior offensive line was an issue in 2024 with the rushing attack struggling due to a lack of push in the trenches, but reinforcements are on the way.
For the Tigers, they'll now get a better look at Curne sooner rather than later. The coveted offensive lineman enrolled in January and will be with the program for spring camp as an early-enrollee.
With Curne now in the mix, it gives LSU a prospect who can step in on day one and help the program for the foreseeable future.
No. 4: Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech Offensive Line Transfer
The ACC stud became an integral piece to Virginia Tech's offense after serving as the main source on the offensive line in 2024.
Moore handled business as the starting center for the Hokies where he will now look to take on the same role in Baton Rouge for the Tigers.
The 6-foot-3, 303-pounder helped lead a Virginia Tech rushing attack that logged over 2,000 yards during the regular season.
It's no secret LSU's run-blocking was a struggle in 2024, and with Moore in the mix, it'll give a boost in the trenches the Tigers need.
LSU will lose four starting offensive linemen from the 2024 season with tackles Will Campbell and Emery Jones forgoing their final season of eligibility and declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Along with Campbell and Jones out, veteran guards Garrett Dellinger and Miles Frazier depart the program after exercising all of their eligibility.
Now, LSU adds a proven, veteran piece to the trenches that will look to come in and earn staring duties at the center position on day one.
No. 5: Nic Anderson - Oklahoma Transfer Wide Receiver
Anderson set the Oklahoma freshman record for touchdown receptions with 10 in 2023. His 798 receiving yards that year rank No. 2 in Oklahoma history for a freshman.
In two years with the Sooners, Anderson appeared in 17 games with six starts, all coming as a redshirt freshman in 2023. Anderson missed the entire 2024 season with an injury.
Anderson earned Freshman All-America honors from The Athletic in 2023 and was twice named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week. He had three 100-yard games with a career-high 120 yards on three receptions against Tulsa. All three of his receptions against Tulsa went for touchdowns.
Other 100-yard games in 2023 came against West Virginia (119 yards) and Central Florida (105 yards). He scored a touchdown in seven games, including three against Tulsa and two against Central Florida. He became the first freshman in Oklahoma history to have three receiving TDs in a game.
In OU’s 2023 win over Texas, Anderson caught the game-winning TD pass with 15 seconds left in the 34-30 win over the Longhorns.
He capped his redshirt freshman season with seven receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown against Arizona in the Alamo Bowl.
Anderson was a four-star prospect at Katy High School and was ranked as the nation’s No. 15 wide receiver prospect by ESPN.
Now, Anderson has officially arrived in Baton Rouge for the spring semester after moving in last weekend. He began working out with the program this week with the strength and conditioning coaches getting a chance to work with the new-look team.
Honorable Mentions:
- RB Harlem Berry: No. 1 Running Back in America
- OL Josh Thompson: Northwestern Transfer
- EDGE Patrick Payton: Florida State Transfer
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky Transfer
- LB Jaiden Braker: Linebacker
More LSU News:
LSU Adds Commitments From Seven Top-100 Transfers in the Portal
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.