Five-Star Freshman Set to Return for LSU Football vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Matchup
The LSU Tigers will square off against Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium for another chapter of the iconic SEC rivalry.
With interim coach Frank Wilson at the helm, the Bayou Bengals will look to pull off the upset against No. 4 Alabama with a new-look design for LSU.
Following the firing of Brian Kelly on Oct. 26, LSU elevated Wilson to take on interim duties and lead the program in Baton Rouge.
“It’s a tremendous, humbling moment for myself," Wilson said. "... I recognize this moment is so much bigger than me. I just happen to be the caretaker at this moment for this wonderful institution that we so love.
"It’s our flagship state university and we have tremendous pride in it. I will do my very best and die trying to represent us as a university, as a state, as a community, to the best of my ability, with dignity, honor, and pride, the way LSU has always been and will always be."
LSU has battled the injury bug in 2025 with star linebacker Whit Weeks dealing with an ankle injury along with multiple players on the offensive line.
With starting left tackle Tyree Adams out for the foreseeable future after suffering an ankle injury at Vanderbilt in October, LSU tossed in five-star true freshman Carius Curne as the starter.
The youngster has been dealing with an ankle injury that knocked him out of the Texas A&M Aggies clash in Week 9, but after utilizing the open date in Week 10, is on track to play.
Curne is off of the SEC Availability Report after the updated version was released on Thursday evening.
A look into the game information and full Thursday edition of the SEC Availability Report.
The Game Information: Week 11 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium - Tuscaloosa (Ala.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-3 (2-3 SEC)
Alabama Crimson Tide Record: 7-1 (5-0 SEC)
Alabama Crimson Tide
DL Jeremiah Beaman – OUT
LB Cayden Jones – OUT
DB Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. – OUT
LB Jah-Marien Latham – OUT
TE Danny Lewis Jr. – QUESTIONABLE
LB Qua Russaw – OUT
WR Ryan Williams – PROBABLE
LSU Tigers
OL Tyree Adams – OUT
DE Gabriel Reliford – OUT
LB Zach Weeks – OUT
LB Whit Weeks – DOUBTFUL
