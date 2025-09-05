Five-Star LSU Football Freshman Receiving Rave Reviews, Turning Heads for the Tigers
LSU cornerback DJ Pickett remains the talk of the town with the five-star true freshman emerging as a name to know in Baton Rouge.
Pickett, a five-star defensive back in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, put pen to paper with Brian Kelly's program over the Miami Hurricanes and Oregon Ducks last December.
Now, after enrolling early and navigating his first offseason with the LSU Tigers, the Florida native has quickly made his presence felt heading into his first year with the Bayou Bengals.
The 6-foot-5, 195-pounder has taken social media by storm with his physical attributes jumping off the page, but now it's his play that's doing the talking.
During the offseason, Pickett's work ethic took LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker by surprise where he praised his five-star freshman's drive off the field.
"I mean, when you look at DJ Pickett from the first three bowl practices to now, he's a different animal out there," Baker said. "A lot of the credit goes to him. Every day I go in the indoor, he's got the VR on. He works at it. He's very, very humble. He loves football. He's very hardworking."
Now, it's his teammates that are lifting up the youngster after his LSU debut last weekend at Clemson in the program's season opener.
LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane was a focal point defensively after hauling in an interception and a pair of pass breakups in Week 1, but he took the time to talk up Pickett.
"Real proud of DJ. The moment was never too big for him. You didn't even know he was out there, that's a good thing as a corner," Delane said this week.
"You don't wanna be called on too much so I feel like the level of trust we have with DJ, we don't look at him as a freshman. He's the next man up. I look to see great things from him this year.
"He might be like 6-5 but he plays like a little dude. You'd think he'd be big, stiff, slow but he's as quick and as fast as anybody else. I think that's what's really special about him. It's like a god given ability."
Pickett played in over 20 defensive snaps at Clemson where he was targeted only one time and did not allow a reception.
Now, the youngster remains a focal point in the secondary where he's operating alongside both Delane and PJ Woodland in the rotation after one week.
