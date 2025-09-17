Florida Gators Assistant Coach Suspended for Involvement in LSU Football Scuffle
Florida Gators associate head football coach and running backs coach Jabbar Juluke has received a three-game suspension for his involvement in a pregame altercation before the Gators' matchup against LSU, the SEC announced on Monday.
"Jabbar Juluke's conduct during the pregame altercation reflects behavior that is unacceptable and not aligned with the standards of the Southeastern Conference," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a news release.
"Coaches are expected to be leaders and to de-escalate tense situations, and that did not happen in this circumstance. This suspension is appropriate, and any future misconduct by Jabbar Juluke will result in more severe disciplinary action."
Juluke will miss the Florida Gators' next three games - at No. 4 Miami, at home against No. 8 Texas, and at No. 10 Texas A&M.
Prior to the Southeastern Conference revealing a suspension, Juluke put out a statement of his own:
"I, first, would like to apologize to both Florida and LSU universities, their teams, staff and fans. I also sincerely apologize to the young athlete and his family. On Saturday, I reacted in a manner I'm not proud of.
"There's no excuse for my behavior and I take full responsibility for my actions. In this game, emotional situations occur and bad reactions happen. I regret my reaction and commit to using this moment to strengthen my emotional intelligence.
"I know more is expected of us as coaches, and I commit to living up to that expectation. I believe growth is in ownership and learning from the good and the bad. I intend to use this situation as a teachable moment, not only for myself, but for those I impact.
"Again, I offer my sincerest apologies to both institutions and the staffs and families involved."
Along with a statement from Juluke, Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier revealed his own this week following his associate head coach's actions:
"Coach Juluke's actions prior to our game against LSU are not up to the standard of our program," Napier said in a statement. "Coach Juluke is a man of character and has taken full responsibility for his actions. I believe Coach Juluke will learn from this experience and be better for it."
