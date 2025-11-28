Florida Gators Eliminated From Contention for Lane Kiffin Amid LSU Football's Push
The LSU Tigers have intensified their pursuit for Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin as both programs battle it out for the most popular coach on the market.
No. 7 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) will take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Week 14 with a chance to clinch a College Football Playoff berth, but the future of Kiffin has stolen headlines.
In what has emerged as a three-team battle this fall between the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, and Florida Gators, one team has now been eliminated from contention.
The Florida administration is officially out on Kiffin with the program opting to turn its attention elsewhere.
According to On3 Sports: "Sources: Florida does not expect to land Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and is closing in on other targets. In recent days, sources said Kiffin’s erratic communication and behavior has led UF to think he may be more interested in his other options."
The LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels are now in a two-team battle for the most coveted coach on the carousel with Florida looking elsewhere.
Florida has pursued Tulane Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall as a potential candidate this fall with the interview process heating up, but he remains a top option for the Auburn Tigers. Washington Huskies' Jedd Fisch is also a top candidate.
A look into the betting odds, as of Thursday [Nov. 27], where they are set to shift now with Kiffin out of contention.
The Betting Odds: BetOnline Edition
Florida Gators:
- Jedd Fisch: -110
- Lane Kiffin: +200
- Eli Drinkwitz: +290
- Brent Key: +750
- Jon Sumrall: +1200
The Kalshi Odds:
What is Kalshi? Kalshi is a regulated exchange and prediction market where you can trade on the outcome of real-world events - Buy and sell Event Contracts.
Florida Gators:
- Jedd Fisch: 43 percent
- Lane Kiffin: 26 percent
- Eli Drinkwitz: 11 percent
For the LSU Tigers, the program remains firmly in the race for Kiffin as a decision nears this weekend.
"Numerous sources with knowledge of the situation have told CBS Sports in the last 24 hours that they believe the momentum has shifted in LSU's favor to land the talented head coach. To be clear, that does not mean it's a done deal," CBS Sports wrote last week.
"Throughout the week, Kiffin has seemingly gone back and forth by the day while trying to make a decision.
"For example, there were multiple days this week that sources felt like it was trending toward Kiffin taking the job at LSU only for it to then come across the next day like he was giving real thought to staying at Ole Miss."
