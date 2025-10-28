Florida Gators Icon Reacts to LSU Firing Brian Kelly: 'It Just Didn't Work Out'
In a move that sent shockwaves across the college football scene, the LSU Tigers parted ways with head coach Brian Kelly on Sunday night amid a 5-3 start to the 2025 season.
Across nearly four seasons with the program, Kelly went 34-14 with the program unable to get over the hump and reach the College Football Playoff under his watch.
Now, the decision is in with Kelly out as the shot-caller in Baton Rouge with the LSU administration pulling the trigger on a decision after a 40-25 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday.
Following the news, college football analysts, former players, and icons hopped on various platforms to react to the news - including Steve Spurrier.
“Brian Kelly, you know, this year they were supposed to, really be good,” Spurrier said on Another Dooley Noted Podcast.
“Preseason, what were they number five, something like that? And they spent all kinds of money, one of the biggest spending teams in the nation, and then it just hadn’t worked out for them.”
Along with Spurrier, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart was asked about the news on Monday during his weekly press conference where he reacted to the news.
Smart was on staff in Baton Rouge under Nick Saban where he firmly understands the expectations within the LSU program.
“I am aware of the expectations for coaching at LSU,” Smart said. “A guy once told me, ‘This office you’re in is not your office. You’re borrowing it.’ I knew right then that if you don’t win, it won’t be yours long.”
“It’s the world we live in,” Smart added. “Everybody’s got a voice, and everybody listens to somebody. But I don’t know enough about that specific situation. I don’t know enough about what’s going on over there. It’s obviously a tough situation for everybody, let’s be honest.
“Players are dealing with it. Fans are dealing with it. Coaches are dealing with it. I think a lot of it has to do with the playoffs. Everybody wants to be in.”
Now, the LSU Tigers will begin a national search for a new head coach as the program begins a new era in Baton Rouge following Kelly's departure.
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.