Florida Gators Icon Reveals What LSU Football's Coaching Search Plan Should Look Like
The LSU Tigers will conduct a national search for the program's next head coach after parting ways with Brian Kelly last Sunday.
Across four seasons in Baton Rouge, Kelly compiled a 34-14 record with the Bayou Bengals where the program was unable to get over the hump and reach the College Football Playoff.
Now, the rumor mill is swirling surrounding the head coaching gig with potential candidates being thrown in the mix left and right.
Florida Gators legend, and current national college football analyst Tim Tebow, evaluated what LSU should look for next.
Tebow's Take: Don't Necessarily Go For The Splash
“It’s a lot to try and understand and evaluate,” Tebow said. “When you look at this job, all of this leads to more pressure they’re putting on themselves to find the next right coach. I think because of the pressure, it could very easily push them to try and get a splashy coach vs. the right coach.
"It’s so important, because of the media and everything that’s happening in sports right now, that we have to have a splash to splash. A splash doesn’t actually mean that you’re gonna be really good at your job. Mike Elko was not a splash and they’re one of the best teams in the country.”
“Everybody knew where he was coming from and that he was someone who was going to develop players, have a good defense and create a really strong team because that’s what he did at Duke. I would really encourage them to not let the pressure of the media and fanbase to persuade you to get a big hype coach.
"Get a right coach. Get a coach that fits. And if you’re LSU, get someone who fits your state, someone that fits your community and someone that makes sense. You should be able to say, man, when you put on that LSU shirt and hat, it feels right. It’s got to compel people in the state.”
As the search committee comes together, the LSU administration will begin making calls with multiple prominent names in the mix to become the next decision-maker in Baton Rouge.
