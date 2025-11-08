Florida Gators Icon Sends Message to LSU Football With Alabama, Oklahoma Remaining
The LSU Tigers will suit up and take the field on Saturday for the first time since the program parted ways with Brian Kelly.
With interim coach Frank Wilson set to lead the Bayou Bengals, there's a newfound energy within the locker room as the morale increases leading into kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
“Really pleased with the morale of our football team,” Wilson said on Monday. “Our team really came together during the bye week. It was a time of reflection to look at the things we had not done well, and correct those things. I think we did that.”
LSU has been written off by most across America after falling to 5-3 with losses to the Ole Miss Rebels, Vanderbilt Commodores, and Texas A&M Aggies, but Florida Gators icon Tim Tebow believes there's still life within the program.
“Everybody is writing off LSU. They’re done. They’re trash. Everyone is interim there — interim coach, interim AD, Interim president,” Tebow said during an appearance on SportsCenter on Saturday morning. “But guess what? Your heart better not be interim.”
“They only have three losses, and if you can get an upset tonight at Bama, you’re going to have one of the best wins in the country,” Tebow added.
“And then at the end of the year, you also play Oklahoma. There’s so much in front of them, and this is where your alphas, your leaders, have to step up and say, ‘Okay, I get it. They got rid of our coach, but they can’t get rid of our heart.’
“Now they show up tonight, and there’s still so much in front of this team. There’s still a possibility with two massive upsets — one starting tonight — at 9-3, who knows? You maybe even still have a shot at the playoff.”
The LSU Tigers will face Alabama on Saturday night followed by matchups against the Arkansas Razorbacks, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and Oklahoma Sooners.
Despite being projected underdogs against Oklahoma, Tebow believes there is life within the Bayou Bengals down the stretch of the 2025 season.
The LSU Tigers ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances:
*Note: The percentages reflect LSU's chances to earn a win.*
at Alabama (Nov. 8) - 19.1 percent chance to win
Arkansas (Nov. 15) - 68.8 percent chance to win
Western Kentucky (Nov. 22) - 95.9 percent chance to win
at Oklahoma (Nov. 29) - 34.3 percent chance to win
LSU and Alabama will kickoff at 6:44 p.m. CT on Saturday night with the game set to be televised on the ABC Network.
