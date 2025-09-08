Florida Gators Receive Massive Injury News Prior to Matchup Against LSU Football
No. 3 LSU will host the Florida Gators in Week 3 with Billy Napier's program heading to Tiger Stadium to open Souteastern Conference play.
Following back-to-back wins to open the season for the Bayou Bengals, LSU is 2-0 for the first time since 2019.
Now, all focus turns towards the Florida Gators in Week 3 to open SEC play in Death Valley with the LSU defense looking to remain strong heading into the conference slate.
"I just think we play together, we play for each other," LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane aaid. "I think that's the biggest thing. Even when I got the interception, it was cool for me to get an interception but PJ Woodland, A.J., all of them was like we just won the Super Bowl after we got that interception.
"They were just really happy for me running to the sidelines with me. That chemistry, love we have for each other, we don't want to let nobody down and that's why we play so hard for each other."
Now, with Flordia heading to town, the Gators have received significant news on the injury front prior to the Week 3 matchup.
Florida sophomore edge rusher LJ McCray will undergo surgery Monday on his right foot, according to Swamp247.
"A recovery timeline for McCray is unknown. Florida's first availability report of the season will be released Wednesday at 8:10 p.m. ET," Swamp247 wrote.
McCray, a former five-star prospect, is a critical loss for the Gators heading into SEC play where he's expected to miss Week 3 at LSU.
"LJ, shoot, he had a crazy offseason, like seeing him from the weight room standpoint, like, shoot, he was putting up numbers I never thought he'd do like this early. Like, he caught up to me in power clean, I'm like, 'Okay, you're getting pretty strong'. And then, you know, just then his body's making a transformation as well," UF EDGE George Gumbs Jr. said of McCray ahead of fall camp.
"And then, like, just having him under me, like teaching him my routine, what I do, so that's been helping him as well, like, the how to recover, how to watch film and things, yeah."
Now, all eyes remain on Week 3 with the LSU Tigers set to host the Florida Gators with kicoff set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
