Former LSU Football Coach Ed Orgeron Provides Advice to Brian Kelly Amid Struggles
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers (5-2, 2-2 SEC) dropped a Week 8 matchup to the Vanderbilt Commodores last Saturday with social media swirling following the loss.
No. 20 LSU has lost two out of the program's last three games with the Ole Miss Rebels and Vanderbilt getting the best of the Bayou Bengals.
Now, with the Tigers' margin for error nonexistent, Kelly and Co. have entered "must-win territory" each week with five games remaining on the docket.
Garrett Nussmeier and the Tigers will take the field in Death Valley on Saturday night with a clash against No. 3 Texas A&M just days away. How can the program respond and get back in the win column?
Former LSU head coach, and 2019 National Champion, Ed Orgeron joined the Andy & Ari On3 to provide his thoughts on the state of the program and the approach moving ahead.
“Take it one game at a time,” Orgeron said. “I understand the pressure at LSU. The best thing (Brian Kelly) can do is block out the noise. And I think he is. Block out the noise and go beat Texas A&M and take it one game at a time.
"But you know what? We never mentioned the national championship. We never said we’re gonna do this, we’re gonna do that. All we ever did was talk about … competition Tuesday, turnover Wednesday, don’t repeat Thursday, focus Friday and compete on Saturday.
"And we took it one day at a time. When we went 15-0, we didn’t mention anything, but got better as a team.”
Following the loss to Vanderbilt, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was emotional on the sideline with the program's College Football Playoff chances shrinking in Nashville.
“Everybody that’s here wants to do well, and loves LSU,” Kelly said on Monday. “Well, look, they put so much time and effort in. And, look, I recognize everybody’s angst. I mean, my meal doesn’t taste good. I’m not in a great mood.
"I mean, I’m not happy. I think he’s part of the entire group that, nobody’s happy. We’ve put so much preparation time and, for it not come through in those situations? The guys are angry, and they’re frustrated,” added Kelly.
“And so, we’ve got to be able to turn that into allowing them to go and play this game fast and free and physical, and do that when it matters most.”
No. 20 LSU and No. 3 Texas A&M will kickoff from Tiger Stadium at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday night with all eyes on the Bayou Bengals in Week 9.
