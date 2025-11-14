Former LSU Football Coach In Communication With Arkansas Razorbacks Amid Search
The coaching carousel is heating up across college football with multiple powerhouse programs searching for new decision-makers this fall.
The LSU Tigers joined the party on Oct. 26 after firing Brian Kelly with the list of schools looking for head coaches also including the Florida Gators, Arkansas Razorbacks, Auburn Tigers, and Penn State Nittany Lions.
Now, a former LSU head coach has been in "communication" with an SEC program in search of a new shot-caller.
According to On3 Sports, ex-LSU decision-maker Ed Orgeron has been in communication with the Arkansas Razorbacks as the program continues its national coaching search.
Orgeron recently revealed he will be looking to get back on the sidelines in 2026 after a multi-year hiatus away from the game.
“I think it’s time,” Orgeron said in a recent interview. “I’m feeling it a little bit. Haven’t made the decision totally, but I’ve got my boys settled, coaching football now.
"It’s been four years since I’ve been out. I’m getting the itch again.”
The title winning head coach has spent time with the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, Ole Miss Rebels and more across his illustrious coaching career where he recently opened up about his time in Oxford.
“After things didn’t work out, I changed some things and some approaches that I had to see if they’d work,” Orgeron said in 2019. “I finally got the coaching staff that I really believed in and obviously I have great talent [on the roster]. But I’m very appreciative of my time in Oxford.”
In an interview with The Dan Patrick Show, Orgeron discussed his time in Baton Rouge where he left with "no regrets."
“Yes,” Orgeron said in 2022 when asked by Patrick if LSU was fair to him. “I do believe that. Listen, I left LSU with no regrets. I knew that one day it was going to happen.
"Look, you can’t have two losing seasons at LSU – that’s the standard. We set the standard at 15-0. They gave me a great settlement. I don’t have to work again in my life if I don’t want. They were very fair to me.”
Now, Orgeron is eyeing a return to the sidelines after taking nearly half a decade off after revealing his intentions this week.
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.