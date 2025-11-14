Former LSU Football Defensive Lineman Claims Brian Kelly Forced Him Out Of Program
The stories continue coming out of Baton Rouge surrounding Brian Kelly after the LSU Tigers head coach was relieved of his duties on Oct. 26 amid a 5-3 start to the 2025 season.
Former LSU defensive lineman Sydir Mitchell is the latest to express his thoughts on Kelly where he revealed the former decision-maker forced him out of the program.
Mitchell, a Texas Longhorns transfer, joined the LSU Tigers during the winter window of the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending two seasons in Austin (Tex.).
The Texas defensive line transfer was with the LSU program across Spring Camp and into Fall Camp, but after two games in 2025, departed the team.
The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder was removed from the roster, but the reasoning behind the move remained mum despite Kelly providing a short statement.
“We have standards that need to be met, and those standards weren't met," Kelly said in September.
But Mitchell cleared the air this week while on social media where he stated that Kelly forced him out of the program.
“I’m going to be real, I didn’t leave the team, bro,” Mitchell said via TikTok Live. ” … People come to disagreements but it wasn’t no hard feelings… It was his decision.
"It wasn’t nobody else’s decision. It was BK’s. He felt like the decision wasn’t fair for the team, even though it had nothing to do with the team. That’s how he felt.”
“I’m finna get in that portal,” Mitchell said. “I just got to finish up school. I’m just staying low key, finishing school, bro.”
But the ex-LSU defensive lineman revealed that he'd return to Baton Rouge if the opportunity presented itself with the next head coach.
“Hell yeah, I’d come back,” Mitchell said. “Hell ya. Be around The Boot.”
Mitchell, a redshirt sophomore, suited up for the Texas Longhorns in nine career games while logging seven tackles during his time in Austin (Tex.) prior to transferring to LSU.
Now, after departing LSU, Mitchell is set to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal in search of his third school after a short stint with the Bayou Bengals.
