Former LSU Football, Florida State Seminoles Wide Receiver Reveals Portal Destination
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue navigating a critical offseason in Baton Rouge ahead of a 2025 season with high expectations.
After utilizing the NCAA Transfer Portal to the program's advantage, LSU has brought in 18 newcomers in what is now the No. 1 portal class in America.
But the Tigers have also seen members depart the Bayou State this offseason with opportunities to earn immediate playing time elsewhere.
This offseason, a former Tiger in search of instant reps elected to re-enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after a quick stint in the Sunshine State.
Jalen Brown, one of the top wideouts in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle, transferred to Florida State during the winter window last year.
But after a short run in Tallahassee, Brown was back in search of a new home after re-entering the portal.
He began his playing career with the LSU Tigers in 2023 prior to making the move to Florida State for the 2024 season.
Early reports indicated that Brown was dismissed from Mike Norvell's Seminoles program last month.
According to a report from 247Sports: "Multiple sources told Noles247 that it was related to an off-field incident. The school spokesperson did not comment on the exact nature of Brown's dismissal per program policy.
"Upon researching local police reports, it was found that a Jalen Brown matching the exact date-of-birth of the FSU football player had been arrested by the Florida State University Police Department on Saturday morning -- the same day Brown was dismissed from the team -- on Third Degree Felony Charges for Possession of Controlled Substance."
Brown has struggled during his collegiate career after seeing limited action across his two seasons with both the LSU Tigers and Florida State Seminoles.
He had quickly been removed from the Florida State roster upon being dismissed from the program on in April.
Now, after making the move to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, Brown has found a new home.
The former LSU and Florida State wide receiver is heading back to the Southeastern Conference after committing to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Sunday.
It'll be Brown's third school in as many years as he looks to get his collegiate career back on track in the Southeastern Conference heading into the 2025 season.
