Former LSU Football Quarterback Reveals Transfer Portal Destination to AAC Program

Former LSU Tigers quarterback Michael Van Buren is heading to the Sunshine State after revealing a commitment to Brian Hartline and the South Florida Bulls on Wednesday, he announced via social media.

Van Buren, LSU's starting signal-caller down the stretch of the 2025 season, began his career at Mississippi State in 2024 prior to departing Starkville for the Tigers after just one season.

Once handed the keys to the offense to close out the 2025 season at LSU, the Maryland native compiled 1,010 yards with 8 touchdowns and 2 interceptions across after earning the starting job down the stretch.

Following the Texas Bowl loss to Houston last month, Van Buren revealed he had conversations with LSU head coach Lane Kiffin surrounding his future in Baton Rouge with his next chapter now revealed.

“Things are good right now, so I'm going to go home, I'm gonna sit on it, and we're going to see. At the end of the day, this is where I want to be. Whatever happens after that, happens," Van Buren said following the Texas Bowl.

South Florida has landed a commitment from LSU sophomore transfer QB Michael Van Buren, sources tell @mzenitz and me for @CBSSports.



Van Buren has made 12 career starts, including 4 this year. Has thrown for 2,896 yards and 19 TDs across two seasons.https://t.co/0sZTLGiYb6 pic.twitter.com/aysuvSnM8g — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 7, 2026

Once Van Buren's made his intentions clear that he would be departing the program, the LSU Tigers were now left with zero scholarship quarterbacks on the roster ahead of Kiffin's first season in Baton Rouge - and still remain with zero as roster reconstruction continues.

Garrett Nussmeier has exhausted his eligibility and will head to the 2026 NFL Draft after five seasons with the LSU program with the next chapter of his playing career set to get underway.

Across the 2024 season as the starter, Nussmeier compiled 4,052 yards passing yards, 29 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and a 142.7 rating (337/525, 64.2 percent completion).

Nussmeier threw for over 7,000 yards during his time in Baton Rouge, but a challenging 2025 season will be one that NFL evaluators will be keeping tabs on during the 2026 Draft process.

Aside from Nussmeier and Van Buren, LSU had a third scholarship quarterback on roster in Colin Hurley where he has also revealed plans of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Now, for Van Buren, he heads to South Florida to join Hartline and Co. where he will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

