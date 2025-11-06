Fox Sports' Joel Klatt Locks In Prediction for LSU Football vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
The LSU Tigers (5-3, 2-3 SEC) will hop on a flight and travel to Tuscaloosa in Week 11 for an SEC matchup against Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Following a chaotic bye week in Baton Rouge, the Bayou Bengals will take the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium with a new decision-maker on the sidelines with interim coach Frank Wilson stepping in.
After the LSU administration made the move to part ways with Brian Kelly following a Week 9 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies, it's Wilson's turn to lead the program with a date against the Crimson Tide up first.
“It’s a tremendous, humbling moment for myself," Wilson said. "... I recognize this moment is so much bigger than me. I just happen to be the caretaker at this moment for this wonderful institution that we so love.
"It’s our flagship state university and we have tremendous pride in it. I will do my very best and die trying to represent us as a university, as a state, as a community, to the best of my ability, with dignity, honor, and pride, the way LSU has always been and will always be."
But with the Alabama Crimson Tide up first on the schedule for Wilson, the stage is set for a tremendous challenge against the No. 4 ranked team in America.
The Game Information: Week 11 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium - Tuscaloosa (Ala.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-3 (2-3 SEC)
Alabama Crimson Tide Record: 7-1 (5-0 SEC)
Fox Sports' Joel Klatt Weighs In: Crimson Tide Dominate in Tuscaloosa
"Do we really trust LSU's offense? I get it. Bama's not perfect, but they're better than LSU. LSU stinks, guys. I don't know how else to put it. They're not a good football team.
"That's why Brian Kelly was fired, and I don't believe they're going to go on the road and all of a sudden stun Alabama. There's been no evidence that all the sudden, they're going to get this together.
"Meanwhile, the evidence suggests that Bama will continue to play well. They've gotten better in areas of weakness. They continue to be great in areas of strength, namely throwing the football."
"I don't want anything to do with LSU right now. I can't take the points. I can't tell myself that they're going to be artificially motivated in this ball game."
"I've got Bama winning this game, 31-20. Bama covers... and they continue their run in the SEC, which has been incredibly impressive after that first game where they lost to Florida State. I think Bama wins.
"I like Bama to still go to the SEC Championship Game. I think that they beat LSU at home, 31-20. Ty Simpson (has) a big game on that struggling LSU defense."
No. 4 Alabama and LSU will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT at Bryant-Denny Stadium with the stage set for another chapter of the rivalry between the pair of storied programs.
