Garrett Nussmeier and Whit Weeks Headline LSU Tigers on SEC Player of the Week List
No. 8 LSU is clicking on all cylinders following a Week 7 victory over Ole Miss on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.
Led by Garrett Nussmeier down the stretch and an impressive showing from sophomore linebacker Whit Weeks, the Bayou Bengals are back in the College Football Playoff conversation.
On Monday, the Southeastern Conference revealed its Players of the Week with the Tigers well-represented.
Here's who landed on the list:
Offensive Player of the Week: Garrett Nussmeier
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier put his shaky start in the rearview mirror on Saturday night after making it happen in crunch time.
The redshirt-junior signal-caller led a two-minute drive that will be remembered for decades in Baton Rouge to cap off regulation.
Then, it took just one play in overtime for the Tigers to walk it off in Death Valley.
Now, Nussmeier is the SEC's Offensive Player of the Week.
"LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier completed 22-of-51 passes for 337 yards and 3 TDs in LSU’s 29-26 overtime win over No. 8 Ole Miss. Nussmeier hit Kyren Lacy with a 25-yard TD pass on LSU’s first play in overtime to secure the victory. He led the Tigers on a 13-play, 75-yard drive late in the game, including a crucial 23-yard TD pass to Aaron Anderson on fourth-and-5 to tie the game. Nussmeier also rushed for two first downs and recorded his fifth 300-yard passing game this season."
Defensive Player of the Week: Whit Weeks
LSU linebacker Whit Weeks was shot out of a cannon from start to finish on Saturday night in Death Valley.
After an 18 tackle performance, he's the SEC's Defensive Player of the Week.
"LSU’s Whit Weeks recorded a career-best 18 tackles, including 2.0 tackles for loss, a sack, and a forced fumble in LSU’s 29-26 overtime win over No. 8 Ole Miss. Weeks was instrumental in an LSU defense that held Ole Miss to only 3 field goals in the second half and overtime. His forced fumble late in the second quarter led to an LSU field goal before halftime, and his sack on the final play of regulation sent the game into overtime."
LSU EDGE Bradyn Swinson has made himself some money in 2024, and after another critical performance in Week 7, he's earned another player of the week accolade.
"Bradyn Swinson had a breakout performance for LSU, recording a career-high 8 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss and 2 sacks, in LSU’s 29-26 overtime win over No. 8 Ole Miss. His fourth-quarter sack was crucial in forcing a punt while the Tigers were down 20-16, helping LSU mount its comeback victory."
