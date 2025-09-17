Garrett Nussmeier Injury Update: LSU Football's Brian Kelly Provides Status Update
No. 3 LSU will return to action on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium for a showdown against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions in Week 4.
After three consecutive wins to open the 2025 season over Clemson, Louisiana Tech, and Florida, the Bayou Bengals are cruising to open the year.
Brian Kelly and Co. have seen the program's new-look defense click on all cylinders, but struggles offensively have plagued the Tigers across the first three weeks.
On Monday, Kelly revealed that LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is dealing with a torso injury - which could play into the struggles on offense to this point.
Nussmeier is 69-for-106 on passing attempts with 689 yards to go with three touchdowns and two interception across the first three weeks of the season.
The Tigers have been unable to push the ball down the field with a lack of vertical shots, but other areas are also in need of improvement.
"He's been slowed a little bit with a torso injury - and he's fighting through it - he's getting better," Kelly said on Monday. "He's not going to be able to shut it down until the bye week.
"I'm not saying that that has had any of his troubles. I think he is a symptom of us not ripping it on fourth down. We're taking some plays away from him. He's done a really good job... We've got to let him get the ball out to his playmakers and keep him healthy."
Kelly added that Nussmeier has been limited in practice - which could be a reason why the Tigers haven't pushed the ball down the field with the program's vertical threats.
"We've limited him a little bit during the week because of the tightness he's had in his torso... He's overcoming that. We had to be careful with him during the first few weeks. I think the bye week after Ole Miss we should be in a good place."
Fast forward to Wednesday and Kelly provided a status update on Nussmeier and his expectations heading into Week 4 against Southeastern Louisiana.
“I think he needs to play,” Kelly said via the SEC Coaches Teleconference. “Garrett wants to play, he’s capable of playing. As I said, the torso injury slowed him up and it slowed up, in some instances, the development of the offense too because we needed to be very careful with him. We knew we had two, in particular, very, very difficult games with Clemson on the road and a charged-up Florida team.
“We dialed back practice, we dialed back what we were doing to make sure that we protected him. He’s now on the other side of it because we were able to do that. This week is an opportunity for him. He’s doing some things in practice he hasn’t been able to do in the last month. We’re pretty excited about what he could do this weekend.”
No. 3 LSU will square off against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. CT.
