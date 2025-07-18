Garrett Nussmeier, LSU Football Expect Big Season From Oklahoma Sooners Transfers
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue navigating a critical offseason in Baton Rouge with the 2025 season inching closer.
After signing the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America, bringing in multiple new staff hires, and working through a productive Spring Camp, the Bayou Bengals remain a program trending ahead of the upcoming season.
This week, Kelly was joined by quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, linebacker Whit Weeks and wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. at SEC Media Days to represent LSU.
A major talking point in Atlanta (Ga.) surrounded the newcomers on the Tigers' 2025 roster with a pair of Oklahoma Sooners transfers receiving praise from Nussmeier and Co.
LSU signed wide receiver Nic Anderson and tight end Bauer Sharp from the Sooners via the NCAA Transfer Portal with expectations rising.
Anderson set the Oklahoma freshman record for touchdown receptions with 10 in 2023. His 798 receiving yards that year rank No. 2 in Oklahoma history for a freshman.
In two years with the Sooners, Anderson appeared in 17 games with six starts, all coming as a redshirt freshman in 2023. Anderson missed the entire 2024 season with an injury.
Anderson earned Freshman All-America honors from The Athletic in 2023 and was twice named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.
Now, Nussmeier has shown praise for the coveted first-year Tiger.
“He's very electric,” Nussmeier said. “Very, very good football player and makes plays on the ball in the air that are unbelievable.
"For him and me, it's about getting the chemistry down and the timing and getting on the same page on things. And that's what the summer has been for, and spring ball.”
When it comes to Sharp, the veteran tight end is coming off of a standout 2024 campaign in Norman (Okla.) with the Sooners.
The veteran transfer led Oklahoma in receptions (42) and receiving yards (324) this season while playing an integral role for their offense. He also logged a pair of touchdowns for the Sooners.
A core memory that Nussmeier and Sharp joke about all the time is when the first-year Tiger threw an interception in Death Valley last season with the Sooners.
On a double-pass play, Sharp made the catch and lobbed the ball into the air where LSU made an interception.
“It comes up all the time,” Nussmeier said. “I had a TikTok of him throwing the interception come up on my ‘For You' page, and I sent it to him. It’s funny.
"Sometimes we tell him he did it on purpose because he knew he was coming here. Obviously, it’s not a very fond moment for him, but he’s a tight end, not a quarterback.”
When it comes to Sharp in the 2025 season, Nussmeier is intrigued at the dynamic skill set he can provide the program.
“Bauer has kind of added another level of backbone to our offense and that type of mindset he has,” Nussmeier said. “He's ready to take somebody's face off. And he can make plays and he's electric with the ball in his hand.”
All eyes are on the LSU Tigers heading into the upcoming season with Week 1 at Clemson inching closer.
