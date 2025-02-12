Grading Brian Kelly: CBS Sports Gives LSU Football's Coach a Grade After Year Three
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are less than one month away from Spring Camp kicking off with the program preparing for a pivotal 2025 season in Baton Rouge.
All eyes will be on Kelly and Co. as they look to compete for a National Championship after a challenging 2024 season.
LSU wrapped up last fall with a 9-4 record with Kelly now 29-11 across his first three seasons as the shot-caller of the Tigers program.
Now, with year four on the horizon, CBS Sports broke down Kelly's first three seasons in Baton Rouge and what's next.
What's Kelly's grade after year three? Where does it stack up against other head coaches who recently completed their third seasons at new stops?
The CBS Sports Grade:
Brian Kelly's Grade: B+
CBS Sports' Take: "Kelly has led a high-floor operation that grades out as one of the winningest three-year stretches in this class. The Tigers won the SEC West in his first season, had a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback in Year 2 and then entered late October 2024 ranked in the top 10 with an inside track to make the SEC Championship Game again.
"But a few hiccups have prevented this high-floor program from hitting an even higher ceiling. He's 0-3 in season openers (two losses to Florida State, one to USC), the 2024 campaign was derailed by a three-game losing streak and the portal activity has seen mixed results. Kelly's been on schedule, but hasn't exceeded expectations through three years on the job.
Billy Napier's Grade: C
CBS Sports' Take: "The 2024 season started with a lot of pressure and hot seat talk for Napier. That chatter only ramped up after early season home losses to Miami and Texas A&M. But the Gators calmed the waters with some key late season wins against LSU and Ole Miss (both at home) and the obvious star potential shown by quarterback DJ Lagway.
"In totality the tenure is not overwhelming, with just two bowl appearances and a 10-14 record in SEC play across three seasons, but there have been enough bright spots for a passing grade heading into 2025."
Mario Cristobal's Grade: B
CBS Sports' Take: "Prior to 2024, Cristobal had mostly delivered similar to results to each of the previous two Hurricanes head coaches. But the talent acquisition work paid off in a breakthrough season that saw Miami win 10 games and contend for both an ACC title and College Football Playoff appearance deep into the year.
"With a 12-12 record in ACC play, the three-year snapshot still leaves a lot to be desired but Miami is poised to be an annual factor in the ACC title race with Cristobal at the helm.
Dan Lanning's Grade: A
CBS Sports' Take: "No coach on this list has more wins through three years than Lanning, who not only guided Oregon through a move to the Big Ten but ran the table in the Ducks' first season of conference membership. Lanning has recorded two top-10 finishes and almost all of his (very few) losses have come to teams that either won or played for the national championship.
"This season's one-and-done showing in the College Football Playoff left a bad taste in the Ducks' mouth, but a three-year review of his time in Eugene puts Lanning among the best in this class.
Lincoln Riley's Grade: C+
CBS Sports' Take: "Coaches are going to be graded on a curve based on what program they're at and the expectations involved, but we're also going to be grading to their own expectations based on previous results. Lincoln Riley went 55-10 at Oklahoma with four conference championships, four top-10 finishes and two College Football Playoff appearances.
"He's already lost more games at USC (14) in three years than he did at Oklahoma in five, and after finishing as the Pac-12 runner-up in 2022 has gone a combined 15-11 over the last two seasons. If Caleb Williams doesn't injure his hamstring in the Pac-12 title game then the Trojans probably have at least one CFP appearance, but as it is Riley's tenure gets the kind of grade that keeps you eligible but remains far from the Dean's List.
