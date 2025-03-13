How Bryce Underwood's Decision to Flip From LSU Football Changed the NIL Approach
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue hitting the recruiting trail with force this offseason as the program begins looking to build the roster for the long haul.
Kelly and Co. signed the top-ranked Transfer Portal class during the winter window paired with a Top-10 Signing Class.
But one player that won't be suiting up for the program is Bryce Underwood; a former LSU commitment that ultimately flipped to the Michigan Wolverines.
A player with "generational talent," he'll lace up his cleats for the program just 30 minutes away from his hometown of Belleville after signing with Michigan in December.
“He’s going to go down as the top quarterback in the past 30 years in the state of Michigan, if not ever,” On3’s Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power said. “He is a top athlete. We saw him add a rushing element to his game, where he is a legitimate weapon with the ball in his hands. I’ve labeled him as a franchise quarterback prospect out of high school.
It's clear there was financial gain for Underwood in order to flip away from the LSU Tigers, but now, the program has responded accordingly on the NIL front.
Pete Nakos of On3 Sports reported on Wednesday that LSU's NIL budget "has more than doubled in recent months, now north of $18 million."
In the report, Nakos called Underwood's decision to flip away to the Michigan Wolverines a potential financial "flashpoint" for the SEC program.
LSU is looking to find success under head coach Brian Kelly as he enters Year 4 in Baton Rouge, and after reeling in the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America, they've hit their stride on the recruiting scene.
But what ultimately made Underwood flip to the Michigan Wolverines in November? Was it the reported $12 million NIL package? Could it have been the university being 30 minutes away from his hometown?
The coveted signal-caller explained the process, what led to his decision and his feelings towards LSU in an interview on "Kickin It With Dee":
What Led to the Decision? What Made Michigan Attractive?
"Knowing who I am as a person, education is a big thing for me. Michigan probably has one of the best educations in college period outside of Ivy League schools. That's one of the things that stood out."
The Late Michigan Push:
"It had nothing against LSU or anything like that. It was mainly my family and the best situation for me. So, that was the main part."
Michigan's Pitch:
"I felt it was the right decision for me successful wise outside of football and in football. All the way around I feel like I'd be perfectly fine. Also, with the support system [in Michigan] as well with me being in my home state."
Thoughts Towards LSU Now:
"It's nothing but love at LSU. They gave a bunch of support. The atmosphere is insane. It was a crazy experience that I loved being around."
The Reality: The College Landscape is Changing
It's clear college football is in a different place. The money being tossed around to athletes is substantial and has played a pivotal role in where players take their talents.
For Underwood, the Wolverines pieced together an impressive offer down the stretch that provided "life-changing money" for the five-star.
Underwood is already a household name in Michigan with the 6-foot-4, 215-pounder ending his high school career with a 50-4 record while bringing home a pair of state titles for Belleville in his freshman and sophomore campaigns.
It's life-changing money for Underwood. There had been several reports over the last few months on the amount it would be with numbers hovering around the $10.5 million mark, according to On3 Sports, but it appears the number went up as the Early Signing Period inched closer.
Now, LSU has responded accordingly in order to build relationships with recruits along with offer the proper financial compensation needed to gain a signature on National Signing Day.
