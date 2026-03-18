LSU Football Surging Into Favorable Position for Two High-Profile Louisiana Recruits

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are preparing for a pivotal stretch on the recruiting trail this offseason with the coaching staff eyeing the top prospects in the Bayou State.

Once Kiffin arrived in Louisiana, he placed a primary focus on locking down The Boot with the talent pool across the state piquing his interest already on the recruiting scene.

"The high schools here, it's been great going to them and receiving the feedback. I've always enjoyed, over time, coming here and recruiting. I used to always say it's like: They love football. Everybody says they love football but the high school coaches here and the people in school, they love football," Kiffin said in February.

"They love coaching football. They love coaching the kids. They genuinely care about the kids. Something that's kind of gotten lost a little bit. I'd love to sign a lot of Louisiana kids."

Louisiana is home to the No. 1 tight end and No. 1 wide receiver in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, but also flaunts an embarrassment of riches at other position groups.

LSU is now beginning to separate from the pack for a pair of highly-touted Bayou State prospects. What's the latest on two priority targets?

Courtesy of Easton Royal's Instagram [

No. 1: S Jayden Anding - Top Louisiana Safety

Ruston (La.) four-star safety Jayden Anding continues his meteoric rise as one of the top defensive backs in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers prioritizing the in-state standout.

Anding checks in as No. 2 rated safety in Louisiana where he has earned a myriad of offers from the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Arkansas Razorbacks, Oklahoma Sooners, Miami Hurricanes, and North Carolina Tar Heels, among others, across his prep career.

The 6-foot, 165-pounder seen multiple new scholarships roll in this offseason with the Ole Miss Rebels checking in as one of the latest to make the call as SEC schools galore enter the mix.

But the LSU Tigers will be a program to keep tabs on across Anding's final offseason prior to his senior campaign with Kiffin's staff putting a full-court press on the Louisiana native.

Sources have indicated that Anding is arguably the No. 1 prospect on the board at his position as LSU intensifies its pursuit this offseason.

Courtesy of Jayden Anding's Instagram.

No. 2: TE Ahmad Hudson - Top Tight End in America

Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson has narrowed his focus to six schools with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers surging for the dynamic pass-catcher out of the Bayou State.

Hudson checks in as the No. 1 rated tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with offers galore rolling in across his illustrious prep career after three strong seasons in the Bayou State.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others.

The LSU Tigers are quickly building momentum in the program's pursuit of America's top-ranked tight end with Rivals' Shea Dixon logging a prediction on Monday morning in favor of the program winning out for his commitment.

Courtesy of Ahmad Hudson's Instagram.

"Super-sized tight end with uncommon frame-and-athleticism combination. Matchup nightmare in the passing game with ability to stretch the field and work the short-to-intermediate level. Instinctive in the air with late-adjustment skill and body control," 247Sports wrote of Hudson's game.

LSU and Nebraska remain the pair of schools to keep tabs on this offseason for the two-sport standout.

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