Elite LSU Football Commit Sits in Rare Territory Alongside Oklahoma Sooners Pledges

Irmo (S.C.) five-star edge rusher Jaiden Bryant remains a hot commodity on the recruiting trail this offseason despite revealing a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers in January.

Bryant checks in as the No. 2 rated EDGE in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs galore eyeing the coveted defender as his meteoric rise continues this offseason.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, Miami Hurricanes, South Carolina Gamecocks, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Clemson Tigers, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

But it's Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers that hold the verbal commitment from Bryant after he went public in January with evaluators salivating at the potential he attains.

According to Rivals, Bryant sits as one of top top verbal commitments in the Southeastern Conference - joining multiple Oklahoma Sooners and Texas A&M commits:

"Violent disruptor off the edge who plays with immense strength at the point of attack and is one of the best block shedders in the country. Tenacious defender who consistently pursues to the football. Verified 6-foot-3, nearly 260 pounds, that is extremely impressive against the run and is an elite edge setter," Rivals wrote.

"Has great play recognition and the foot speed to change direction and hawk down ball carriers in space. Has some hip stiffness and lacks ideal bend when rounding the corner in his pass rush. Will need to continue developing his pass-rush arsenal, but wins consistently as a power rusher due to his understanding of leverage and play strength.

"Threw a personal best 47’11 in the shot put in his junior track and field season. Has the ability to walk in and immediately make an impact on first and second down on day one of his collegiate career. Will need to continue developing his pass-rush moves to reach his ceiling, but he has the physical ability and understanding of leverage to maximize his physical and athletic gifts."

Courtesy of Jaiden Bryant on X.

The Oklahoma Sooners currently hold commitments from multiple Top-100 players in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Brent Venables and Co. attacking the trail this offseason.

For Kiffin and Co., the program is eyeing a massive stretch this summer with official visits locked in with several priority targets currently rated in the Top-100.

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