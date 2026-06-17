What Happened the Last Time the LSU Tigers Faced the Tennessee Volunteers?

The new and improved LSU Tigers will spend their penultimate game of the 2026 season in Knoxville, Tennessee at Neyland Stadium, where they will look to secure their first win over the Tennessee Volunteers in nearly a decade.

LSU has some ground to make up in their all-time matchup with the Vols, securing only 10 wins as opposed to Tennessee's 21, with three ties also coming between the two SEC schools.

We don't know what's in store for late November or how either team is going to be at that point in time, but we do know that if LSU plays like the last time they played Josh Heupel's team, they will not be cutting down the deficit in that all-time record.

Dominance in Death Valley... But Not for the Tigers

Tennessee Volunteers running back Jabari Small (2) rushes away from LSU Tigers linebacker Micah Baskerville (23) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

On October 8, 2022, the undefeated Volunteers made the trip down to Baton Rouge hoping to hand LSU their first conference loss of the season, and the way that the game started with Tennessee's Jack Bech returned the opening kick 48 yards to the LSU 27-yard line, Tigers fans should have known that they would be in for a long night.

The prime field position made running back Jabari Small's job too easy, and he scored from one yard out to put the Vols on the board first.

A pair of field goals by Chase McGrath furthered the team's lead as LSU struggled to get out of the gate, which included an 11-play, 73-yard drive that only resulted in a turnover on downs.

After LSU started the second quarter with another turnover on downs, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker found Jalin Hyatt for a 45-yard touchdown on the opening play of the drive to put the Volunteers up by three scores early in the second quarter.

The two teams would then trade punts, and Jayden Daniels and the LSU offense would finally put the pieces together for a scoring drive as running back Josh Williams hit paydirt from a yard out to put the Tigers on the board.

A missed Vols field goal, another turnover on downs by LSU, and a made field goal by Tennessee ended the first half, with the visitors up 23-7.

The second half was nothing different, as made evident with the second touchdown by the Hendon-Hyatt connection to start the third quarter, and Small would end the third quarter with his second score of the day, a five-yard run to put Tennessee up by 30 points.

Kayshon Boutte would catch a five-yard pass from the future Heisman Trophy winner Daniels, but the team was essentially playing for pride at that point in time, and after another field goal from the visiting team and an interception from Daniels the very next drive, Hooker took a knee and kept the Vols undefeated.

Despite the loss, Jayden Daniels was able to put together a 300-yard passing performance that brought along a touchdown and an interception while also leading the team with 38 yards on the ground, with Malik Nabers leading the receivers with 80 yards on six receptions.

LSU and Tennessee square off for the 35th time on Saturday, November 21 in Knoxville.

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