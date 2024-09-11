How is LSU Football Preparing for Hurricane Francine?
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue gearing up for their Week 3 road trip to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia.
But the program will continue monitoring Hurricane Francine that is expected to make landfall on Wednesday.
LSU will keep close tabs on the storm, but for now, it's business as usual with the team practicing on Wednesday morning prior to the storm hitting with plans to also take the field later on Thursday.
The program will utilize the indoor practice facility to get game preparation done for the Week 3 showdown against the Gamecocks.
Kelly shared what LSU's plan will be as the week carries on:
“Yeah, so there’s one thing that I’ve learned about being here at LSU, there are plans over plans over plans when it comes to when people talk about hurricanes,” Kelly said. “So the thing that we’re clear on is we have a plan in place for Wednesday, Thursday, because that’s when, obviously it’s imminent.
“And then the next stage is thunderstorms on Saturday and then disruption of the game,” Kelly continued. “So I’ve already met with our strength staff for stretching purposes, our nutrition. So it’s been a long morning on hurricanes and thunderstorms on Saturday. So yes, we’re already on top of that. Thank you.”
Kelly and Co. will hit the road to Columbia on Friday as things currently stand with the Tigers dialed in for the SEC showdown.
What Brian Kelly Said:
The South Carolina Offense
"Playing South Carolina, you look at what Shane (Beamer's) done, he really gets his team to play well, and particularly at home. They come off a really great road win against Kentucky, 31-6. And a lot of it is the type of offense they're running now with (LaNorris) Sellers at quarterback, (Raheim) Sanders, the transfer from Arkansas, (Joshua) Simon, the tight end. This is a big, physical quarterback. Reminds me of the kid at Florida, (Anthony) Richardson. The quarterback at Arkansas, (KJ) Jefferson. Big, physical, 6-3, 242 (pounds). You know, we're gonna have to be prepared for a similar offense in a sense, but a guy with a strong arm that can certainly get the ball down the field. (Dalevon) Campbell, (Nyck) Harbor is a freak of an athlete. So they've got some weapons from an offensive standpoint.
The South Carolina Defense
"Defensively, they lead the SEC in sacks. So this is a defense with an outstanding front. Freshman edge player in Stewart, (Kyle) Kennard is an outstanding player. Really love (Nick) Emmanwori, the defensive back, No. 7. Very active. He was a freshman All-American in 2022. Just a really good defense, and they ran both three-down and four-down and made it really difficult for Kentucky last week. And then, very innovative and do a lot of things in the special teams game.
