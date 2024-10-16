How LSU Tigers Defensive End Bradyn Swinson Has Emerged as a Top Talent in America
LSU defensive end Bradyn Swinson has quickly emerged as one of the top defensive talents in America on his way to a career year in Baton Rouge.
Swinson, who's in his second season with the Tigers after transferring in from Oregon, has taken that next step as a pass rusher in 2024.
He's currently fifth in the nation in sacks (7.0) and 12th in tackles for loss (8.5) while leading the Tigers' defensive unit midway through the season.
Swinson has been the engine that is making defensive coordinator Blake Baker's group go this season, but he's given credit to edge rusher's coach Kevin Peoples.
"Coach Peoples just made a point of having relationships with each of us and learning who we are as people. Having a coach transition in is never an easy process for them or the player, but he really made it an easy process for everybody," Swinson said on Tuesday.
"The way he coaches us on the field, he trains us to make sure we give our best each and every single day. He wants you to give that effort each and every single day, no matter what we are doing, because he believes that repetition is key for everything."
Swinson has been around the college football landscape for years, and with a lack of consistency from a coaching standpoint, Peoples has provided a breath of fresh air.
"Every year I've played college football, I've had a different position coach. With Coach Peoples, he's just made a point of wanting to be around us as a group," Swinson said. "He'd have us over to his house for meetings and dinner. He gave us a book about being a man, and just giving us life lessons that go beyond just football."
He's taken America by storm this season and is on pace to break LSU's single-season sack record held by Arden Key at 12.0 set in 2016. With 7.0 sacks on the season just six games in, he's inching closer and closer midway through the year.
Swisnon has taken steps in the right direction with Peoples leadng the way both on and off the field.
"A lot of my success is coming from his teaching and everything, so I really appreciate that," Swinson said of Peoples. "I feel like my speed to power has been huge. Being able to go down the field and move someone out the way, like a grown man that's what he helped me achieve.
"When I used to do it, I would just go two steps and go down the middle. Coach Peoples has opened my eyes to try and get up field, get that guy in space and make him move his feet. Big guys like that can't really move like that. It's been a key factor that he has helped me see and improve."
Now, with the No. 8 ranked LSU Tigers reaching the midway point of the 2024 season, Swinson is on his way to becoming one of the top defensive players in America.
He's become a pivotal piece to the success of the defense while boosting his 2025 NFL Draft stock along the way.
No. 8 LSU returns to action on Saturday night in Fayetteville with a date against the Arkansas Razorbacks kicking off at 6 p.m. CT.
