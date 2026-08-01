Which LSU Players Could Return Under the NCAA's Landmark 2022 Eligibility Ruling?

The expectations for the LSU Tigers football program are already reaching the glass ceiling. New head coach Lane Kiffin has brought the excitement back to Baton Rouge.

Coach Kiffin has also already brought in a talented roster through the transfer portal. But what if he could add a few more pieces before the start of the season?

With the recent ruling that all athletes from the 2022 recruiting class are eligible to return. But could anyone from the 2022 class return to Baton Rouge? Here's a look at some of the players who are still playing college football from that Tiger class.

Tygee Hill, DT

Nov 1, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers defensive tackle Tygee Hill (95) makes contact with Washington State Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus (4) after a pass release during the second quarter at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tygee Hill was a three-star recruit who decided to commit to the Tigers out of high school. Hill spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Tigers, then joined the Oregon State Beavers in 2025.

While he still has a home with the Beavers, Hill would be an interesting piece for the Tigers' defensive line if he had decided to return to the program.

Jaelyn Davis-Robinson, DB

Sep 20, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson (13) intercepts a pass intended for TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Eric McAlister (not pictured) during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A player from the 2022 recruiting class that Coach Kiffin would probably love to have on the team this season is defensive back Jaelyn Davis-Robinson.

The former three-star recruit spent just one season with the Tigers before spending his next three seasons as a member of the SMU Mustangs.

Any time a program can add depth to its secondary is a good thing. While Davis-Robinson still has a home with the Mustangs, this new ruling has fans wondering what could've been.

Looking Ahead

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When looking deeper into the Tigers' 2022 recruiting class, the obvious top talents won't be available to return because they have made it to the next level.

Players like Harold Perkins and Will Campbell were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. That begs the question: Are there any available talents from the 2022 class that the program is actually looking into?

This ruling is still so fresh that programs around the country are probably still reading over what they can and cannot do when it comes to contacting players from the 2022 class.

For now, if someone were to ask Coach Kiffin how he feels about his roster, he would probably feel content. But it's never the wrong time to add a talent to the team who the coaching staff believes can be a game-changer.

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