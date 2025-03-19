Five-Star LSU Football Cornerback, Early-Enrollee Shining for the Tigers in Camp
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers wrapped up Day 6 of Spring Camp on Tuesday with the program continuing to ramp up the intensity level in Baton Rouge.
With position battles in full swing, it's the cornerback room that has the chance to see a myriad of players see the field in 2025.
Defensive backs coach Corey Raymond retooled the secondary this offseason with multiple newcomers arriving in the Bayou State with the chance to thrive.
But there was one addition that made his way to Death Valley with lofty expectations: Five-star DJ Pickett.
The No. 1 cornerback in America coming out of high school, the early-enrollee became a player the Tigers fanbase gravitated towards given his impressive track record on the prep scene.
Now, it's about becoming a more complete player during his first offseason with the LSU program and Pickett is doing just that.
He joined the program in December during Texas Bowl preparation and hit the ground running with an opportunity to get acclimated to the college game.
With Spring Camp in full swing, it's clear those extra practices benefitted him well with the youngster looking calm and composed during his first spring in Baton Rouge.
Pickett has quickly become a player that's turning heads of not only the media in attendance, but those within the LSU program.
Virginia Tech transfer Mansoor Delane had high praise for the young cornerback and what he can provide the program in 2025 as just a true freshman.
"I don't want to put too much out there, but what ever that 5-star plus is, that's true. He's as good as advertised," Delane said on Tuesday.
Pickett has quickly entered the conversation as a player that can compete for starting duties come Week 1 at Clemson with the LSU staff intrigued at the potential he attains.
The Florida native will compete against Delane, Florida transfer Ja'Keem Jackson, and returning pieces Ashton Stamps and PJ Woodland for playing time in 2025.
The Newcomer to Know: Mansoor Delane
Virginia Tech transfer Mansoor Delane is a player that will have significant intrigue throughout the rest of Spring Camp. He's a Swiss Army Knife in the defensive backfield where he has been primarily used at cornerback during practice.
During his time with the Hokies, Delane tallied 146 tackles, 16 pass breakups, six interceptions and four forced fumbles.
It's an important addition for the program where Delane can help coach up the youngsters in the cornerback room heading into next season.
"Mansoor Delane has been very impactful at the cornerback position," Kelly said prior to Spring Camp. "We've got some younger guys, some guys with experience, but we don't have a veteran player back there. His leadership and the way he's handled himself has been amazing."
He's been a player that's physicality and technique have stood out to this point, but the expectation remains that he continues working into his own as a starter come Week 1 at Clemson.
