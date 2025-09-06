How to Watch and Stream: LSU Football vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in Week 2
No. 3 LSU will suit up against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium with the program eyeing its first 2-0 start since the 2019 season.
After an impressive Week 1 win over No. 4 Clemson, Brian Kelly and Co. have America's attention as an early National Championship contender in Baton Rouge.
LSU's mantra in 2025 has been taking it one game at a time in order to go "1-0" each week with the Bayou Bengals wearing "1-0" warmups against Clemson.
For LSU linebacker West Weeks, the veteran defender has seen a collective buy-in from the roster from top-to-bottom.
"It doesn't matter who we're playing in that given week. It really is that 1-0 mindset and it wasn't just the first game we wanted to go 1-0. We want to go 1-0 every single week so we gotta bring that same intensity each and every week," Weeks said.
Now, LSU will look to go "1-0" again in Week 2 in a clash against in-state foe - Louisiana Tech.
The Game Information: Week 2 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network+/ESPN+
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 1-0
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Record: 1-0
The SP+ Computer Model Prediction: Week 2
What is SP+? According to ESPN, "in a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency that I originally created at Football Outsiders in 2008. SP+ is intended to be predictive and forward-facing.
"It is not a résumé ranking (hence the lack of unbeatens near the top), so it does not automatically give credit for big wins or particularly brave scheduling -- no good predictive system does."
No. 3 LSU enters the Week 2 matchup as 31.4-point favorites with the expert computer model favoring the Tigers by a significant margin against an in-state foe.
The SP+ gives Kelly and Co. a 98 percent chance to win versus Louisiana Tech with a final score prediction of 41-10 on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.
Mansoor Delane's Take: Secondary Playing as One
"I just think we play together, we play for each other. I think that's the biggest thing. Even when I got the interception, it was cool for me to get an interception but PJ Woodland, A.J., all of them was like we just won the Super Bowl after we got that interception.
"They were just really happy for me running to the sidelines with me. That chemistry, love we have for each other, we don't want to let nobody down and that's why we play so hard for each other."
