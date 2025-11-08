How to Watch LSU Football vs. Alabama Crimson Tide in a Week 11 SEC Matchup
The LSU Tigers will take the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday night for a primetime showdown against the No. 4 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.
As a new chapter of the iconic SEC rivalry is set to unfold, LSU will be led by interim coach Frank Wilson following the firing of Brian Kelly in late October.
“It’s a tremendous, humbling moment for myself," Wilson said. "... I recognize this moment is so much bigger than me. I just happen to be the caretaker at this moment for this wonderful institution that we so love.
"It’s our flagship state university and we have tremendous pride in it. I will do my very best and die trying to represent us as a university, as a state, as a community, to the best of my ability, with dignity, honor, and pride, the way LSU has always been and will always be."
Now, with kickoff inching closer, what are the best way to watch and stream the SEC matchup in Tuscaloosa?
The Game Information: Week 11 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide
Kickoff Time: 6:44 p.m. CT
Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium - Tuscaloosa (Ala.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-3 (2-3 SEC)
Alabama Crimson Tide Record: 7-1 (5-0 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 11 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +10.5 (-110)
- Alabama: -10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- LSU: +315
- Alabama: -400
Total
- Over 49.5 (-110)
- Under 49.5 (-110)
LSU is currently listed as 10.5-point underdogs on the road against the Crimson Tide, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
The ESPN SP+ Prediction:
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ expert computer model, the Alabama Crimson Tide enter Saturday's matchup with a 71 percent chance of winning - leaving the LSU Tigers with a 21 percent chance.
The SP+ computer model predicts a final score of 30-21 in favor of the Crimson Tide at home in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Frank Wilson's Take: Garrett Nussmeier's Team
"Garrett is our starting quarterback. He will go out there as our starting quarterback. There's great anticipation and belief that he'll do all the things necessary to put us in position to win the game.
"We think we have a talented football team, some of those guys at wide receiver, some of those guys at running back, some of those guys at the quarterback position. Any and every bullet that we have that we could use to advantage us, we will use it."
