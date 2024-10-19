How to Watch: LSU Football vs. Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 8
No. 8 LSU will take on Taylen Green and the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday night in Fayetteville for the first of back-to-back SEC road games to close out October.
The Tigers are coming off a thrilling victory at home vs. No. 9 Ole Miss, where quarterback Garrett Nussmeier found Kyren Lacy in the south end zone for a 25-yard touchdown in overtime.
LSU never led the contest until the final second, when fans rushed the field to celebrate a top-10 win and Tiger Stadium’s 100th Year.
Although a historic and exciting night, the focus now turns to another SEC road test and an opponent that has handed LSU some tough, last-second finishes in recent memory. It is imperative, says head coach Brian Kelly, that the Tigers recalibrate their mindset before heading up to Arkansas this week.
“We have to keep things in perspective, and the perspective is we have to go on the road against a very solid Arkansas team and, historically, this game has been decided by three points or less,” said Kelly.
The Razorbacks are led by junior quarterback Taylen Green, who has tallied 1,502 yards passing and five touchdowns this season, along with 326 yards rushing and four scores on the ground. Senior running back Ja’Quinden Jackson leads the team with 566 yards and 10 touchdowns on 99 carries. Andrew Armstrong leads the Hogs in receiving with 552 yards on 38 catches, while Isaiah Sategna is not far behind with 312 yards and a touchdown
“Big, physical, can run,” Kelly said of Green. “Makes plays with his arms and legs. They lead the SEC in third down conversions. This is a formidable offense. Big offensive line. I think they’ve done a great job defensively. Big and physical up front. Really, well designed and fundamentally sound. It will be a great challenge for us and one that we will have to play well on the road.”
LSU has won seven of the last eight games in the series with the only loss during that span coming in Tiger Stadium in overtime, 16-13, in 2021. The Tigers lead the all-time series 44-23-2, dating back to the first meeting in 1901.
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
When: Saturday, Oct. 19
Where: Fayetteville, Ark.
Time: 6:00 p.m. CT
Channel: ESPN Network
The Current Betting Lines:
*(All odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook)*
Spread:
- LSU: (-2.5)
- Arkansas: (+2.5)
Moneyline:
- LSU: (-135)
- Arkansas: (+114)
Over/Under: 57
The Betting Trends: Week 8 Edition
- LSU is 2-4 against the spread (33.3%) overall this season.
- Arkansas is 5-1 (83.3%) against the spread.
- The total has gone over in 15 of LSU’s last 20 games.
- LSU is 4-12-1 against the spread in its last 17 games against Arkansas.
- The total went under in 6 of Razorbacks' last 7 games at home against LSU.
- LSU is 1-4 against the spread as a 3-point or greater favorite this season.
- Arkansas is 3-0 against the spread as 3-point or greater underdog in 2024.
Join the Community:
